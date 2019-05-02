Software firm, Ideagen, unveils plans for Centre of Excellence site in Kuala Lumpur

Ideagen Reception KL

The new site will be a Technology Centre of Excellence and will create 70 new jobs initially

The project is an exciting and crucial next phase in the growth and success of Ideagen and it is a project that we believe will enable us to truly become a global player in the GRC software industry.” — Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, the UK-based, global software firm, is to open a new ‘Centre of Excellence’ site in Kuala Lumpur as it looks to strengthen its position in the multi-billion dollar governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software market.

The ambitious project will see 70 new jobs created in the first phase of recruitment, with roles ranging from software development, test and cyber security among the vacancies.

The new office 17,000sq ft office space is situated in Subang Jaya in the Petaling Business District.

Ideagen’s expansion in Kuala Lumpur is part of the company’s global Centre of Excellence project, which will see the centralisation of business functions and new jobs created globally.

Ben Dorks, Chief Executive Officer for Ideagen, said: “Ideagen is a successful and growing UK-based software company which has become a global leader in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software arena.

“In the last decade, we have more than quadrupled our workforce and client base and grown globally with new offices in the US, UAE, SE Asia and mainland Europe.

“As part of our ongoing business growth strategy, we are creating four strategic ‘Centres of Excellence’ (CoE) which will centralise important business functions at key sites across the globe.

“The launch of our CoE project is an exciting and crucial next phase in the growth and success of Ideagen and it is a project that we believe will enable us to truly become a global player in the GRC software industry.”

The 70 jobs created in Kuala Lumpur is part of 124 new roles being created globally. Forty new jobs will be created across the company’s sites in the UK with a further 12 in the US.

Barnaby Kent, Ideagen’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Throughout the last decade, Ideagen has grown employee numbers by more than 5000%, increased revenues by 7200% and also enhanced our client base by more than 23,000%.

“We have achieved this by having a clear vision, which is supported by a strategy that continually evolves, but never fundamentally changes.

“The introduction of our Centres of Excellence is the next phase of our growth plan and will centralise key areas of the business to allow us to double in size globally over the next three years. Through a focussed expansion from Asia to the US, it will allow us to truly serve our expanding client base of over 5,000 organisations globally.”

Ideagen’s global operation will also involve key satellite offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Kent added: “This project is an ambitious one but one that will allow us to maintain our agility as a business, enabling us to quickly capitalise on new opportunities and remain ahead of the curve in an ever-changing technology – and specifically GRC – market.

“This is an exciting time for Ideagen, and we truly believe that the launch of our dedicated Centres of Excellence will ensure that we are fit for growth in the years and decades to come.”

Deborah Clarke, Country Director (Malaysia), Department for International Trade, said: “The UK is a world leader in digital innovation and I am very pleased that Ideagen plc has chosen to expand its software development and testing capabilities in Malaysia.”

