Government promotions announced at the Africa E&P Summit

Bringing together Africa’s leading exploration companies and governments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Africa E&P Summit is bringing together Africa’s leading exploration companies and governments, just one of the many reasons why you should be attending this event being held in London at the IET: Savoy Place, 22-23 May.

Over 200 key senior executives involved in Africa will be present, with 50 Speakers featured at this Conference.

The Nigeria-São Tomé and Príncipe JDZ will be showcased for the first time in London, with details being provided by their Dr. Almajiri Geidam, Ag. Chairman/ Executive Director of the Nigeria-São Tomé and Príncipe JDA as well as

Senior Petroleum Directorates of the Gambia and Republic of Guinea Bissau.

The organisers of the Africa E&P Summit wish to thank Progressive TSL and Seplat for partnering together and sponsoring the London Skyline Networking Reception Thank you also to ExxonMobil who is sponsoring the Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner being held at the close of conference.

Highlights:

● Uncover the leading edge on Africa's E&P hot spots

● Enjoy the Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner

● Attend the London Skyline Networking Reception

● Hear from Africa's leading E&P companies

● 50+ world class speakers over 2 day

● High-level C-Suite networking

● Africa Licensing Promotion & NOC Showcase

● Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities

● Opportunities, outlook, risks & challenges

The event is being organsied and hosted by frontier.

Global events, awards, networking and thought leadership in oil gas & energy

Confirmed Speakers include:

Celedónio Plácido Vieira, PetroGuin E&P, Empresa Nacional de Pesquisa e Exploracao Petroliferas EP (Petroguin), Bissau

Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia

Jasper Peijs, Africa Exploration Vice President, BP

Menno de Ruig, Acting VP Exploration for Africa and Middle East, Shell

Pam Darwin, VP Africa, ExxonMobil

Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum

Susan Namuganyi, SDE Operations & Engineering, Tullow Oil

Tracey Henderson, SVP, Head of Exploration, Kosmos Energy

Request Full Speaker Program

Register Here

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 May 2019

Location: IET London: Savoy Place, 2 Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL, UK

Fee: Main Conference: £1,995 +VAT until end of April

Full rate: £2,295

Onsite rate: £2,595

Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner – separately bookable

Best Rate: Jan 1 - Apr 30: GBP 295 + VAT

Full Rate: May 1 - May 21: GBP 325 + VAT

Booking deadline for Dinner May 21

Terms and Conditions Apply

Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved

Contacts:

Sponsor & Exhibition: gayle@frontier-communications.com

Event & registration enquiries: info@frontier-communications.com

Tel: +44 20 7193 8224



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.