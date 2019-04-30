Hyatt Ziva Cancun: Sustainability Teams Committed To Long Term Solutions

Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a playful family escape on Mexico’s Yucatan Coast

Green Globe has recertified Hyatt Ziva Cancun for the third consecutive year and awarded the resort a high compliance score of 83%.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning all-inclusive beachfront resort on the most beautiful strip of Punta Cancun, framed by the Caribbean Sea, Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a playful family escape on Mexico's Yucatan Coast.Green Globe has recertified Hyatt Ziva Cancun for the third consecutive year and awarded the resort a high compliance score of 83%."At Hyatt Ziva Cancun we are proud of our sustainable commitment that is recognised through Green Globe certification. The resort's Environmental Supervisor, Rurik Barroso is responsible for carrying out our best practices through various programs such as youth training programs, organic waste initiatives and environmental activities," said Antonio Betancourt, Social Media & PR Coordinator at the resort.At Hyatt Ziva Cancun All-Inclusive Resort, 11 teams from different departments have been created to promote a Sustainability Culture. The departments include Community Development, Water & Energy, Waste Management Training, Flora & Fauna, Guest Communications and Greenhouse Gases. Ongoing training in areas relating to sustainability is key to motivating staff members to uphold principles and actions set by the Sustainability Teams. These shared goals help in retaining locally employed staff members over the long term.Hyatt Ziva Cancun supports a Young Career Initiative (YCI) program that offers training in hospitality industry practices and operations at the property to local youngsters from low economic backgrounds. The resort also conducts English classes to improve the language skills of all staff enabling them to communicate more effectively with foreign guests.As part of its waste management strategy the resort has formed a partnership with a local company that processes the property's organic waste, transforming it into livestock feed and large-scale compost. This reduces the large volumes of waste generated at the property, diverting it from municipal landfill.Resort team members participate in various ecological activities that preserve native wildlife and surrounding natural areas. Activities include a Sea Turtle Hatchlings Protection Program, a Blue Crab Preservation Program, weekly beach clean ups and local reforestation events. To encourage eco-friendly actions amongst guests, brochures are distributed that contain detailed information about eco-systems as well as rules and suggestions relating to the preservation of plants and animals.



