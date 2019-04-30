Innovative Household Cleaner Fights Bacteria for 24 Hours

BYOTROL24 is scientifically proven to work for 24 hours. BYOTROL24 Disnifectant Cleaner PLUS 24-Hour Surface Sanitizer, Lavender Morning 24-Hour Fragrance

Byotrol24 Now Available at Target

Byotrol (.:BYOT.L)



ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a standard disinfectant cleaner, germs can re-contaminate treated surfaces within just minutes. A swipe of a dirty hand or a wayward sneeze is all it takes to re-introduce germs to a clean surface. Germs can then survive on surfaces for hours or even days. Now, an advanced new cleaner — Byotrol24 ™ —not only kills over 99.9% of germs but also keeps eliminating new bacteria on surfaces all day long, even after multiple touches.Byotrol24 ( www.Byotrol24.com ) is available at select Target stores and online at Target.com and Amazon.com. Two new Byotrol24 scents — Lavender Morning™ 24-hour fragrance and Hawaiian Sunrise Citrus™ 24-hour fragrance — were introduced this week at Target. These fragrances are designed to last for 24 hours to provide a sensory cue that Byotrol24 is working around the clock to eliminate over 99.9% of bacteria.Byotrol24 eliminates Flu and Cold viruses, E. coli, Salmonella, Staph, Strep, Listeria, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa and other germs. Of particular note is this product’s ability to kill Norovirus, a deadly virus especially difficult to kill. Norovirus contributes to 71,000 hospitalizations each year, according to the CDC. In addition, what makes Byotrol24 revolutionary and unique is its patented cleaning formula that is scientifically proven by independent testing to keep surfaces sanitized for 24 hours with just one treatment.Whereas many standard cleaners today can be harsh on surfaces as well as slightly or moderately toxic to people and pets, Byotrol24 is a non-harsh disinfectant and surface sanitizer that emits no chemical fumes and even requires no gloves to use. Byotrol24 is ideal for use on household surfaces, especially those that are frequently touched – door handles, refrigerator handles, sinks and sink handles, kids’ toys, toilets and toilet handles, for example.In addition, Byotrol24 is ideal for eliminating harmful microbes in work spaces, such as desks, phones, conference tables, elevator buttons and other surfaces. Researchers at the University of Arizona found that just one contaminated door handle can spread germs to 40-60% other “high-touch” surfaces in the office within only 2 to 4 hours.“We are excited to introduce our Lavender Morning and Hawaiian Sunrise Citrus scented Byotrol24 cleaners at Target,” said Alex Espalin, chief marketing officer for Byotrol . “This innovative cleaning product is a scientific breakthrough in germ control, the only household cleaner that controls bacteria for 24 hours. Byotrol24 will make a positive difference in people’s lives to help stop the spread of germs.”About ByotrolByotrol is devoted to the development of innovative antimicrobial solutions that improve upon traditional cleaning and sanitizing methods. Headquartered in a university research park near Manchester, England, Byotrol has a global reach that extends from Europe to North America, Asia and South Africa. A wide range of branded and licensed technologies and products span both the consumer and professional segments. The company’s U.S. operating division, Byotrol Inc., is based in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.byotrol24.com ###



