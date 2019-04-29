Assemblies Designed for Harsh Environments Offer Ruggedized Solution

ARC Cable

Amphenol RF boosts its ARC product line with fixed length cable assemblies specially designed for use in harsh environments.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF’s existing line of ARC connectors has been joined by the introduction of ruggedized fixed length cable assembly lines . The ARC line is a series of coaxial connectors and RF cable assemblies engineered specifically for superior performance in harsh conditions, and available in standard and reverse polarity. ARC products are ideal for applications such as transportation, military and construction where conditions may be less than optimal.The new ARC cable assemblies will include N-Type and TNC configurations and feature adhesive lined, multi-layer heat shrink tubing. This unique construction offers better resistance against shock and vibration, preventing distortion. It also acts to reinforce connector termination retention and cable flex rigidity. The reliable threaded interface makes the ARC assemblies ideal for outdoor installation.All ARC products are IP67 rated in both the mated and unmated condition for protection against inclement weather and other harsh environmental conditions.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



