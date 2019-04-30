Do you have an extraordinary reliability program? Nominate your program for the Uptime Awards The International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019

Uptime Awards Recognize Achievements in Reliability and Asset Management

FORT MYERS, FL, US, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® is inviting nominations for the annual Uptime® Awards for accomplishments in reliability and asset management.Does your organization have an extraordinary reliability program? Reliabilityweb.com invites nominations for the annual Uptime Awards , recognizing achievements in areas including Best Reliability Program, Best Asset Management Program, Best Work Execution Management Program, Best Leadership for Reliability Program, Best Asset Condition Management Program, and Best Reliability Engineering for Maintenance Program. In addition, there are awards for the Best Green Reliability Program, Special Recognition for Innovation in fields such as drone usage or the Internet of Things, and the Best Overall Program.Participating in the Uptime Awards evaluation process brings many benefits. Organizations report that the process can help create an opportunity for external assessment and comparison, improve external communication and program detail reporting, and define the business cases for a sustainable program. It fosters teamwork and builds acknowledgement of all stakeholder contributions, generates internal recognition and program validation, and allows organizations to contribute to an emerging body of knowledge for effective asset management and maintenance reliability best practices. Sharing program details and best practices with the global maintenance reliability community also creates opportunities for external knowledge sharing and benchmarking relationships.Past winners of the Uptime Awards include Southern Gardens Citrus, Jacobs NASA, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Cintas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Malaysia Airports, Nova Scotia Power, and CBRE.The deadline for submission of entries is May 15, 2019. Initial interviews will take place in June; top nominees will be interviewed in July. Winners will be notified on August 31, 2019. The Uptime Awards judging panel includes Terrence O’Hanlon, CEO and Publisher, Reliabilityweb.com and Uptime Magazine, Dave Reiber, Senior Reliability Leader, Reliabilityweb.com, and Jeff Smith, Senior Reliability Leader, Reliabilityweb.com.Winners will be invited to participate in the Uptime Awards Ceremony, held at the International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019, on Marco Island, Florida. Winners will also receive a 45-minute presentation of their program at IMC, as well as an article in Uptime Magazine featuring their program.For more information, or to submit a nomination, please visit www.uptimeawards.com About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime® magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability Radio®.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Radio® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



