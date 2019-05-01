Graduate of University of Management and Technology Receives 2019 DEAC Outstanding Graduate Award

Bettye Lee Long-Walden with her husband at UMT Graduation Ceremony

I am so thankful to UMT for being a part of my journey. Their flexible, on-line classes were the ideal fit, and their caring professors helped me succeed.” — Bettye Lee Long-Walden, MSM, UMT Graduate

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Bettye Lee Long-Walden earned her Master of Science in Management from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in 2017. On 9 April, 2019, she was one of the recipients of DEAC’s Outstanding Graduate Award during the 93rd Distance Education Accrediting Commission’s Annual Conference. Each year, Outstanding Graduates and Famous Alumni receive recognition in the distance education community at the annual conference.

Lee was working as a civilian Information Technology Specialist in the US Army when she began her journey to earn an advanced degree. She was impressed with DEAC’s sincere dedication to ensure their accredited schools provide a high standard for education. Therefore, she had the confidence and assurance that she is getting a degree from a high-quality accredited university such as UMT that would help her with her dream. The flexibility offered by the degree programs at the University of Management and Technology provided her with the opportunity to earn her Master of Science in Management while allowing her to balance work, family and school. “I am so glad they were part of my journey.“ Lee said. “They supported me personally and professionally.” She is especially appreciative of the faculty who took the time to give her feedback and help her along the way. More importantly, she was able to apply the knowledge she gained from her studies directly to work to better support the war-fighters in the field.

Due to her superior academic achievement, Lee was selected as the graduate representative to deliver the 2018 Commencement Address and was inducted into the Delta Epsilon Tau International Honor Society. In her address, Lee mentioned that the knowledge gained from her studies at UMT benefited both her and her organization. She used her new skillset to lead major information technology projects which resulted in increased efficiency, effectiveness, and cost savings. As a result, Ms. Long-Walden was awarded the Department of Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service.

Lee enjoys sharing her experience with other Army Civilians to help with their professional development and growth. She also has devoted countless hours to mentoring others. Most importantly, she is dedicated to giving back to her local community through volunteer work and community service. Lee loves to show her daughter by example how important a good education is. She is especially thankful to her family, parents, husband, and daughter for their love, support and encouragement.

Since graduation, Lee has become the Deputy Program Manager for a major software application. Lee noted that obtaining the degree from UMT “is a key requirement for being able to execute my current job and move forward for position of advancement.”

About UMT:

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of March 2019, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 24,588 students. Of these, 13,555 have earned their degrees from UMT. In January 2019, its doctoral program was ranked #6 among the top 20 online doctoral programs (https://www.online-phd-degrees.com/best-online-doctoral-degrees-in-business-administration/)

Bettye Lee Long-Walden



