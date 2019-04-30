Cloud Pharmaceuticals to Present AI-Based Drug Design at Conferences in May

Cloud Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the design of new drugs using Artificial Intelligence Don Van Dyke, COO Cloud Pharmaceuticals

COO Don Van Dyke to describe company technology and achievements in designing small molecule and peptide agents.

We are at the threshold of a revolution in medicine that will be more dramatic than any prior advance” — Don Van Dyke

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Van Dyke, COO of Cloud Pharmaceuticals Inc., an AI-based drug design company, is being featured as a speaker at several conferences in May. Van Dyke will discuss how Artificial Intelligence-based drug design is helping to transform the creation of new medicines.During his sessions, Van Dyke describe Cloud Pharmaceuticals’ Quantum Molecular Design process, which enables faster progress at lower cost and a higher success rate than traditional methods, even with difficult targets. He will reference the company’s work with companies such as GSK to advance from target to lead molecule in months rather than years.Schedule:4th Drug Discovery Nexus Summit 2019 May 16-17, 2019, Boston, MA.8th DRUG DISCOVERY INNOVATION PROGRAMME May 21, 2019Boston, MAPHARMA AI May 23 - 24, 2019 London, UK“We are at the threshold of a revolution in medicine that will be more dramatic than any prior advance,” Van Dyke explains. “Designed drugs may be similar to discovered natural compounds, which will continue to give scientists clues about how nature and evolution have shaped biological interactions. But deeper understanding of the molecular basis for disease will bring about targeted attacks on the functioning of the very molecules that make us sick.”Cloud Pharmaceuticals is committed to improving health and well-being through the computational design and rapid development of new medicines. The company partners at all stages of drug development – from discovery through the clinic – and is building an extensive product pipeline that spans a wide range of indications. For information visit www.cloudpharmaceuticals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.