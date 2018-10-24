Cloud Pharmaceuticals Wins U.S.-China Health Summit
Cloud Pharmaceuticals was selected to travel and present in Chengdu, Sichuan Oct. 14 2018 against 3 other US teams and 5 from China. Cloud took first place.
As a key forum for promoting exchange in the health field, the Summit has been alternately hosted by U.S. and China, receiving continuous support from The National Health and Family Planning Commission of China and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Don Van Dyke, Cloud's Chief Operating Officer, made the winning presentation at The 8th US-China Health Forum, held at the Jinjian Grand Hotel October 12-14. He said, "It was truly a great honor to be selected from the group of finalists from the US and China. Cloud continues to show leadership worldwide to enable pharmaceutical companies to cut 5 to 6 years from the process of early design of novel therapies." The award further solidifies Cloud Pharmaceuticals' leadership in adoption of their technology worldwide.
Cloud Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence based drug discovery. The company partners, designs, develops, and licenses novel drug compounds for a wide range of medical indications to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research markets.
The company launched in 2011 with a technology license from Duke University, and has since expanded through early stage funding arrangements from Microsoft, the National Science Foundation, and the University of Florida via its Gatorade royalty fund, and has more recently established a long-term collaboration with Glaxosmithkline (“GSK”).
Since its inauguration in 2011 at Harvard University, the U.S.-China Health Summit (the Summit) has been dedicated to advancing global health by promoting exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences among current and future health sector leaders from China, the U.S. and other countries. The annual Summit gathers together hundreds of leaders from academia, governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as industry to discuss important challenges and opportunities in health sector reforms and development.
