Cloud Pharmaceuticals Wins U.S.-China Health Summit

Don Van Dyke, COO, Cloud Pharmaceuticals First Place Award displayed in Shanghai

Cloud Pharmaceuticals was selected to travel and present in Chengdu, Sichuan Oct. 14 2018 against 3 other US teams and 5 from China. Cloud took first place.

It was truly a great honor to take first place. Cloud continues to show leadership worldwide to enable pharmaceutical companies to cut 5 to 6 years from the process of early design of novel therapies.” — Don Van Dyke