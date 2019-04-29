HPC Technology for AI that Doesn’t Require a Data Center Announced by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech, the leading experts on high-density HPC, just announced a scalable, dynamic-density solution for AI that resides either in or outside a data center.

It features:

• NVIDIA’s groundbreaking DGX-1 AI GPU Nodes

• The revolutionary ScaleMatrix Dynamic Density Control (DDC)cabinet technology

• Nor-Tech’s world-class engineering expertise

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We are extremely enthusiastic about this product. Both NVIDIA and ScaleMatrix set industry standards for their products and we expect our solution—incorporating the best of both worlds—to set an industry standard as well.”

Supporting today’s demanding workloads for AI, Nor-Tech’s Turnkey DGX-1 solution is integrated with up to 14 NVIDIA DGX-1 Nodes per cabinet using the revolutionary ScaleMatrix DDC solution. This is the highest density cabinet technology able to reside either in, or outside a datacenter--no need for fire suppression or raised floors, making it perfect for supporting workloads at the Edge as well.

Nor-Tech, a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) and a Preferred DGX Partner is one of only a small number of companies who are authorized to sell DGX-1 (Rackmount) and DGX Station (Work Station) in the U.S. Nor-Tech is also in the unique position of having a partnership with ScaleMatrix to sell DDC cabinet technology and a track record of building solutions with similar cabinets for five years.

The NVIDIA DGX system is composed of multiple Tesla V100 GPUs. It is a complete hardware/software solution with deep learning libraries; perfect for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. DGX highlights include:

• It lets users quickly uncover patterns in large data sets, leading to new knowledge and insights in hours or minutes.

• Simplified workflows and improved team collaboration increase productivity immediately.

• It eliminates typical deep learning setup costs.

• It unlocks the full potential of the latest NVIDIA Tesla V100, including next-generation NVIDIA NVLink, and new Tensor Core architecture.

• DGX-1 delivers 4X faster training than other GPU-based systems by using the NVIDIA GPU Cloud Deep Learning Stack with optimized versions of today’s most popular frameworks.

• It delivers the full power of NVIDIA deep learning expertise; no wasted time and money struggling to get expected results.

NVIDIA’s V100 GPU is available for a free trial on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster. This is a no-cost, no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive applications on cutting-edge Nor-Tech high performance technology. In addition to NIVIDIA’s V100, the demo cluster is integrated with other high-demand leading-edge utilities.

CEO and Co-Founder of ScaleMatrix Chris Orlando said, “The ScaleMatrix Dynamic Density Control cabinet technology is a groundbreaking high-density, high-efficiency enclosure that enables powerful HPC technology--for the most demanding AI, deep learning and HPC workloads. We are extremely excited to be working with Nor-Tech. Their experience and expertise in designing and deploying HPC solutions is an ideal complement to our approach within the HPC market, and this partnership will create new opportunities for our joint prospects and end-users.”

DDC technology cools up to 52kW in a single cabinet enclosure. These efficient data centers are built from the ground up to optimize airflow, temperature management, and thermal density. Using an innovative liquid-air hybrid cooling approach, these cabinets provide the benefits of liquid cooling allowing them to scale from 1kW-52kW dynamically, with a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 or better. This revolutionary cabinet, with about the same noise level as a printer, allows Nor-Tech’s complete solution to operate in an office or lab environment.

Nor-Tech’s Turnkey DGX technology is an innovation from the company’s world-class engineering team—working in close collaboration with both NVIDIA and ScaleMatrix. All of Nor-Tech’s HPC technology is backed by the company’s easy-to-deploy pledge and no-wait-time support guarantee. Long-term HPC clients include some of the largest organizations in the world representing sectors that include: higher education, research, manufacturing, healthcare, bio-pharmaceuticals, energy, automotive, aerospace, etc.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



