Preparing Your AC for the Summer

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is just around the corner, and that means sunny days, golden brown tans, patio barbecues, and — you guessed it — AC maintenance . Your air conditioner will play a big role in your home during those hot, muggy summer days, but if it is not properly maintained, it can also blow through your budget and cost you an arm and a leg in repairs.When an air conditioner is not used for months on end, it can collect dirt and debris. This is why an air conditioning unit requires maintenance and thorough preparation before being put to use. This ensures that it will run properly and that you won’t have to spend any unnecessary money on costly repairs. Here are some tips on preparing your air conditioning unit for the upcoming summer months.1. Clear Dirt and Debris From Your Outdoor UnitTo promote the best air circulation possible, you will need to ensure that there is no dirt or debris near or on your outdoor AC unit. Wash or wipe dirt away from the unit and remove any debris like leaves or twigs. Trim bushes or overhanging trees and be sure to cut the grass around the unit. This will ensure that your unit runs smoothly and efficiently, providing the best air circulation possible.2. Clean or Replace the FiltersFilters can become clogged with dust, pollen, and dirt over time, and if they are not replaced or cleaned, air flow can become restricted. Not only does this reduce your air conditioner’s efficiency, but it can also cause respiratory problems as it circulates more dust into your home. A dirty filter makes a unit work harder than is necessary, which can lead to higher energy bills, reduced efficiency, and more repairs. To keep allergens and dust to an absolute minimum, it is recommended that you change the filter on your AC unit at least once a month.3. Clean the Condenser and Condenser CoilsClear the base of the condenser on your AC unit, and if it has a drain, ensure that the drain is clear. Tighten any loose bolts and get rid of any excess dirt. You should also check the coils and clear it of any debris to prevent clogging.4. Check the LinesIf the pipes on your AC unit are insulated, check to ensure the insulation hasn’t frayed. You should also check the line on your unit to make sure it is cold when in use. If the line is warm, you may need to call a specialist to add coolant.5. Test the UnitFinally, test out your AC unit by turning it on to make sure it is running properly.Contact Simcoe Muskoka Home Comfort for All Your AC Maintenance Needs Today!The last thing you want to do on the first scorching hot day of summer is turn on your air conditioner only to realize that it is not working or functioning properly. It is crucial to prepare your unit before the summer months, which is why at Simcoe Muskoka Home Comfort, we always suggest scheduling an annual maintenance.If your AC isn't running properly, or if you want to schedule a maintenance on your unit, contact us today. We will ensure your unit is up and running just in time for the summer. We help our clients with all their heating and cooling needs at reasonable prices with industry-leading equipment. Our trained and experienced technicians are air conditioning experts, and are here to give you solutions to any HVAC challenges you have. If you are experiencing issues with your air conditioning unit or need a routine checkup before the hot summer months, contact us today for a quote.



