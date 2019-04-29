Powerhouse of USA Rugby return from "incredible" rugby tour to beautiful Ireland

Virginia WRFC enjoying some fine hospitality during their rugby tour to Ireland Players from Virginia Women's Rugby after their game against Connacht in Ireland. The team spent nine days in Ireland on a tour organised by Irish Rugby Tours Irish Rugby Tours is based in Cork and has been organizing tours for over 16 years

IRELAND, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia University Women’s Rugby Football Club, a powerhouse of USA rugby, have just returned from their “incredible” rugby tour to Ireland . The tour, which Head Coach Nancy Kerchner described as having “surpassed their expectations”, was organised by Ireland’s most experienced rugby tours specialist, Irish Rugby Tours On their nine day tour of Ireland, the 28 strong squad played two matches. A tough contest in Dublin against Suttonians was followed by a game in Galway against the mighty Irish province Connacht. The games proved invaluable in terms of experience and offered the team priceless insight into how two of the best teams in the British Isles approach the game.As well as game time against top opposition, the team were given three training sessions with former Irish rugby internationals and coaches. Over its sixteen years in business, Irish Rugby Tours has developed and refined its relationships with the finest exponents of the game in Ireland guaranteeing we provide the best minds in the business.The squad were also visited the home of Irish rugby, The Aviva Stadium, and witnessed a stunning Six-Nations international victory for Ireland over France.Other features of the tour included a visit to Oscar Wilde’s Alma Mater, Trinity College Dublin, host of the world-famous Book of Kells. After a great night out in the Galway, the City of the Tribes, the team drove The Wild Atlantic Way through the lunar like landscapes of UNESCO World Heritage site, The Burren, before reaching the spectacular Cliffs of Moher.Nancy Kechner, Head Coach Virginia University WRFC said: “We had the most incredible experience on our tour. Great competition, great outings, and great value all around. Irish Rugby Tours did an incredible job. In particular, our guide, Michelle, and driver, Ian, went out of their way to make the trip for us.”About Irish Rugby Tours…Irish Rugby Tours is based in Carrigaline, Cork, right the heart of Munster. The company has been organizing and hosting both Irish and international rugby tour groups for over sixteen years. In that time, it has built strong and trusted relationships with rugby communities, rugby coaches, activity and accommodation providers across Ireland, the UK, continental Europe, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.Irish Rugby Tours has strong connection with USA Women’s Rugby. We have worked with the US team during the Women’s World Cup as well as high school, club and college teams on their first trip abroad. This experience has given us a keen understanding of the needs of teams and their coaches.Our history with USA Rugby goes all the way back to 1987, when our chairman was one of the head coaches to the USA Eagles prior to the first World Cup in New Zealand. He was also the first head coach of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team.ENDS



