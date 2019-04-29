Girikon releases its next generation SMS APP on Salesforce App Exchange

Yiannis Loupis, Managing Director (ANZ) Girikon Pty Ltd has many years of experience in business management and delivering complex Programs in multiple industries.” — Yiannis Loupis, Managing Director (ANZ) Girikon Pty Ltd

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12/04/2019 New Delhi, Girikon a leader in Salesforce SMS Integration and an Salesforce App Exchange Partner releases its next generation Smart SMS App. Originally released in July 2017 the Smart SMS App is now used by more than 1000 users globally and is rated five star in Salesforce App Exchange with highly acclaimed features that come standard.

Key SmartSMS features are all included as standard!

• Efficient download and ready to use straight away with seamless integration to Sales Cloud the Smart SMS gives you

the control and powerful SMS communication methods.

• Customizable Salesforce SMS templates to assist with repeatable processes and functionally rich text.

• Seamless bulk and single SMS from Salesforce Accounts, Leads, Contact lists etc.

• Advanced and consolidated repository view for all SMS activities which provides one view for all correspondence with

prospects or customers.

• Enhanced security including control over user permissions, audit trail and history.

• SMS smarts such as optouts, scheduling, smart SMS chat windows and a consolidated incoming SMS view.

• Sophisticated marketing automation using embedded Salesforce workflows and ensuring maximum benefits from the SMS

campaign.

• A built-in interface with Salesforce Pardot which provides a seamless Integration to ensure maximum campaign

benefits.

Girikon Salesforce Consultants set up, configure, supports and get you moving ahead fast. Using the world leading CRM in Salesforce and Smart SMS APP. Using this App you will find it the fastest and most efficient way to communicate with your customers in the digital age.

The new Smart SMS APP release comes with exciting new features which are now included as standard to provide users with greater control, efficiencies and the introduction to MMS as a medium to communicate to contacts, leads and customers. Just imagine customers or prospects able to view short MMS video messages about your product and services.

The new Smart SMS features include the following:

• Auto Response functionality which allows users to configure rules to reply to SMS responses. The Smart SMS App will

send out reply messages depending on the rules the users set for each type of customer.

• Short Code SMS means that the Smart SMS App can now send 100 messages per second by default getting your messages

out to your customers faster and more efficiently.

• With the next generation Smart SMS from Girikon, users can control what other users see in Salesforce Admin portal

by selecting private or public SMS Chat Mode. This is a very handy feature for organizations where confidentiality

of information is required.

• The highlight of the next generation Smart SMS App is its ability to send videos in MMS of up to 5MB to recipients

an additional engaging medium to communicate effectively with your customers, prospects, leads etc.

• Maintaining historical records for auditing, tracking and monitoring is a handy feature of Girikon’s Smart SMS App.

All images and videos are stored at record level and there is also an ability to archive the historical records for

improve security.

Contact Girikon to see how the new features can make your SMS/MMS marketing campaign a successful one!

Alok Anibha, Head of Salesforce Practice and director @ Girikon commented, commented on the next generation release of the Smart SMS App by Girikon,

“Girikon continues to develop applications and provide new feature releases on the Salesforce App exchange. With our 5-star rating on the APP exchange you can be rest assured of 5-star dedicated and reliable Salesforce Support for the lifetime of our products”

Girikon is made up of a team of experienced, certified Salesforce Consultants including Architects, Developers, Business Analysts and Administrators. Girikon’s strength lies in Salesforce customization, development, integration and support Girikon’s passion is to build applications to solve business problems, enhance business performance and ultimately give customers a competitive edge.

Girikon Australia can be contacted toll free on +61 1300 332 888 and can be found at Level 1 & 2 161 Collins Street Melbourne.

Girikon is headquartered at Phoenix, USA 15433 N Tatum Blvd #105, Phoenix, AZ 85032, USA and can be contacted at +1 480-382-1320.

Visit www.girikon.com for further details on their services and management team.



