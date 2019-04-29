IBS Software set to Transform Cargo Movement of Korean Air

IBS Software & Korean Air Leadership teams at the iCargo rollout in Seoul

IBS’ fully integrated, web-based iCargo went live simultaneously at 130 stations of KE across the globe

iCargo has indeed elevated itself to being the undisputed market leader and the right IT platform to provide airlines with a competitive edge to lead in a digital world.” — Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software

SEOUL, KOREA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Air (KE), one of the top 5 cargo carriers in the world, took a significant step in enhancing its operational efficiency as it switched over to IBS Software’s (IBS) cutting edge iCargo technology platform, discarding the legacy system in use for more than 30 years. In a seamless migration earlier in the week, IBS’ fully integrated, web-based solution went live simultaneously at 130 stations of KE across the globe, placing it in complete command and control of the airlines cargo movement world-wide. This migration is an unprecedented achievement in the air cargo industry of a top tier cargo carrier implementing a full scale cargo management system spanning all aspects of the business in a single cutover and within a span of 18 months.

iCargo replaces a legacy software and nearly 35 disparate satellite systems with a single, unified, cloud based platform covering the entire spectrum of cargo business including sales, booking engine, pricing, capacity control, cargo operations, air mail and cargo revenue accounting. The integrated technology solution will connect all the critical business functions of cargo movement which will considerably enhance customer experience, provide the agility to innovate at speed and position KE to execute at scale.

The rollout also included the introduction of IBS’ brand new suite of mobility capabilities including next gen android based barcode scanners and apps on mobile devices such as tablets with integrated electronic workflows at Korean Air’s global cargo hub at Seoul Incheon Airport.

Through this, Korean Air is is well positioned to transition into a digitally enabled operations center enabled by next gen mobility solutions. The Incheon cargo hub handles 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually and manages 140 flights per day including KE’s 20+ dedicated freighter operations.

Korean Air is a Cargo IQ Certified Carrier and a key influencer in the global air cargo industry. The roll out will see the implementation of a fully integrated CDMP, quality audited and certified by Cargo IQ, which enables KE to directly measure and report Cargo IQ performance from its core system.

The transformational implementation also included the launch of the brand new Korean Air Cargo website, developed from scratch in partnership with IBS, with a fully integrated business toolkit, that will facilitate online booking, tracking, e-airway bills, terminal operations, mail handling, revenue accounting and data warehouse capability.

The next phase of the roll out will see the introduction of a fully integrated Cargo Revenue Management system developed using advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms in association with Korean Air.

NOH SAM SUG, Head of Cargo & Senior Vice President, Korean Air cargo says, “I am very pleased to announce the successful go-live of IBS’ iCargo solution at Korean Air Cargo. This marks the beginning of a brand new chapter in Korean Air Cargo and we are excited to begin the digital journey at Korean Air using the innovative capabilities of the iCargo product. We also look forward to partner with IBS and the strong customer community of cargo industry leaders using the iCargo platform to make it even better than it is already.”

Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software says, “KE is a dominant player in the global air cargo industry in terms of scale and thought leadership. We are proud to be part of KE’s modernization process as they prime themselves to push the boundaries to deliver exceptional customer experience. iCargo has indeed elevated itself to being the undisputed market leader and the right IT platform to provide airlines with a competitive edge to lead in a digital world.”





