Five Reasons to Marry in Bali

No matter what your dream wedding is, in Bali it’s possible to turn it into a reality” — Karim Tayach

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who dream of a magical wedding in a tropical paradise, Bali is the destination of choice with its tropical palm-fringed beaches, stunning venues, superlative service standards and fascinating culture. The Ritz-Carlton Bali, a luxury beachfront resort and renowned wedding venue, presents 5 reasons for every couple to get married on the Island of the Gods.

Those who wish to imbue their tropical wedding with contemporary style and glamor can choose an air-conditioned wedding chapel with an impressive ocean panorama and stunning coastal setting. The Ritz-Carlton, Bail’s, Majestic Chapel rises from a beach of dazzling white sand, with glass walls revealing a striking vista of the glistening sapphire sea. The chapel also transforms into an intimate candle-lit reception venue catering to up to 40 people.



The picturesque white sand beaches of Nusa Dua draw those who desire a beach wedding cooled by a gentle sea breeze. Whether a private barefoot ceremony for two or a relaxed celebration with an intimate circle of family and friends, beach weddings are ideal at sunrise and sunset. The white sandy beach at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides a dreamy setting straight out of a wedding fantasy and also creates an idyllic backdrop for wedding photos.

Bali is prized for its beautiful gardens, with manicured lawns fringed in lush tropical foliage and palm trees. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers a wide array of enchanted garden venues including Cliff Lawn and Senses Lawn, which can also be set up as reception venues, and make an inspired choice for larger wedding parties. Those who choose a Cliff top Villa or Sky Villa wedding are assured absolute privacy and utmost luxury, while those with a wedding extravaganza in mind also have the option of an elegant ballroom.

Bali’s fascinating culture blends exotic island life with the elaborate pageantry of the Hindu religion. Weddings in Bali often adopt aspects of traditional Balinese ceremonies and vibrant rituals, which creates highly memorable services and mesmerizing wedding photographs. Wedding packages at The Ritz-Carlton, include a bridal procession with Balinese flower girls in traditional costume and umbrella boys carrying white parasols. Guests can also choose to customize their wedding and reception to reflect the island culture, from traditional dance performances and decorations to Balinese cuisine.

A key ingredient to staging the perfect wedding is effective organization and one of the main attractions of a destination wedding in Bali is the option to engage highly skilled wedding and event planners. Recognizing its role in creating memories to last a lifetime, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has a dedicated team of experienced wedding and event specialists who are delighted to collaborate with couples to tailor-make the wedding of a lifetime.

“Some people dream of exchanging vows barefoot at sunset on the beach, others have their heart set on an elaborate chapel wedding and elegant ballroom reception for up to 200 guests, and cliff lawn up to 700 guests. No matter what your dream wedding is, in Bali it’s possible to turn it into a reality” says Karim Tayach, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

For more information or to book your dream wedding please contact rcswgccs@ritzcarlton.com or Ph. +62 361 849 8988. Visit our website at www.ritzcarltonbali.com.

