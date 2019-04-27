There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,768 in the last 365 days.

Peace Vigil in Southlake, Texas for Victims of Church Bombings in Sri Lanka and Church Burnings in Louisiana

Please join us at a vigil for the victims of the Church bombings in Sri Lanka and the Church burnings in Louisiana

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigil for Peace

When: Monday, April 29, 2019, 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: Rustin Family Park in Southlake Town Square
(across from the Town Hall)
1400 E. Southlake Blvd.
Southlake, TX 76092

Hosts: Shahid Shafi, MD, Councilman, City of Southlake
Howard Rosenthal, Peace Together
Pastor Bob Roberts, Northwood Church
Shahzad Mahmud, Islamic Center of Southlake
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Congregation Beth Israel
Father Jason Wooleyhan, Good Shepherd Catholic Community

All are welcome.

Event not associated with the City of Southlake.

