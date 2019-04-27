Peace Vigil in Southlake, Texas for Victims of Church Bombings in Sri Lanka and Church Burnings in Louisiana

Vigil

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigil for Peace

Please join us at a vigil for the victims of the Church bombings in Sri Lanka and the Church burnings in Louisiana.

When: Monday, April 29, 2019, 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Rustin Family Park in Southlake Town Square

(across from the Town Hall)

1400 E. Southlake Blvd.

Southlake, TX 76092

Hosts: Shahid Shafi, MD, Councilman, City of Southlake

Howard Rosenthal, Peace Together

Pastor Bob Roberts, Northwood Church

Shahzad Mahmud, Islamic Center of Southlake

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Congregation Beth Israel

Father Jason Wooleyhan, Good Shepherd Catholic Community

All are welcome.

Event not associated with the City of Southlake.



