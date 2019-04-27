Peace Vigil in Southlake, Texas for Victims of Church Bombings in Sri Lanka and Church Burnings in Louisiana
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigil for Peace
Please join us at a vigil for the victims of the Church bombings in Sri Lanka and the Church burnings in Louisiana.
When: Monday, April 29, 2019, 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: Rustin Family Park in Southlake Town Square
(across from the Town Hall)
1400 E. Southlake Blvd.
Southlake, TX 76092
Hosts: Shahid Shafi, MD, Councilman, City of Southlake
Howard Rosenthal, Peace Together
Pastor Bob Roberts, Northwood Church
Shahzad Mahmud, Islamic Center of Southlake
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Congregation Beth Israel
Father Jason Wooleyhan, Good Shepherd Catholic Community
All are welcome.
Event not associated with the City of Southlake.
