Startup Company, MayflyCam, Redefines Camera Zoom Experience

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- US-based startup company, MayflyCam, provides a signup-free photo taking and sharing service to allow users to share photos in a completely anonymous way. Its unique camera zoom technology allows users to take zoom-in photos everywhere inside the scene without being limited to the center only.The MayflyCam app provides a completely pressure-free way to take and share photos. Users can take and share photos immediately without an annoying registration process. The photos captured by the app are stored on the server anonymously without any local copies on the phones, which perfectly fits for users caring about their privacy.The MayflyCam app redefines the camera zoom experience with its unique zoom-in-anywhere technology. Users can use the MayflyCam app to take zoom-in photos anywhere inside the scene without being limited to the center only. The feature unleashes user creativity by taking great photos like they have never have before.The MayflyCam app is available on iPhone App Store. More details on the MayflyCam website, https://mayflycam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.