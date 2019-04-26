Proven Healthy Weight Loss and Lifestyle Program Helping People Lose Weight and Heal From Disease Launches Globally

The Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program goes international, promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle all over the world.

The obstacles we face in life are opportunities to prove our inner strength. We CAN overcome our adversities and fulfill our dreams through wholesome belief and taking small but right actions.” — Galit Goldfarb

CAESAREA, ISRAEL, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program, a proven weight loss and healthy lifestyle program helping people lose weight and naturally achieve optimal health, has recently expanded internationally. With a mission to empower people to take back control of their weight and health, the Guerrilla Diet has become one of the quickest, easiest and healthiest ways to lose weight safely and effectively on the market today.Founded by Galit Goldfarb, a clinical nutritionist, medical scientist and multiple award-wining author, the Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program is based upon the heavily researched “Ideal Diet for Humans”. Goldfarb’s book, “The Guerrilla Diet & Lifestyle Program” became a #1 International Bestseller, winning the award for best health and fitness book in 2016 by Readers Favorite and Best Health Book in 2017 by Bookvana. Goldfarb has also interviewed Dr. Phil about the program and the importance of a step by step plan for improving health and changing habits. The Guerrilla Diet has now become a global online program, helping people from all over the world incorporate The Ideal Diet for Humans into their lifestyle.According to Goldfarb, “The obstacles we face in life are opportunities to prove our inner strength. We CAN overcome our adversities and fulfill our dreams through wholesome belief and taking small but right actions persistently.”Goldfarb’s Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program consists of a personalized, ideal menu for participants to follow, including several different food options that will help create weight loss promoting meals. Along with a recipe book based on the Ideal Diet for Humans, the program’s 14 step-by-step modules effectively guide users so that they know when, how and what to eat at every moment of the day. Backed by scientific research, participants will learn fat burning, focus and mindset techniques to support successful weight loss. Goldfarb has also made herself easily available to followers, offering direct one-on-one access for any questions or support.Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program followers are raving about their results. One customer states:“My life has completely changed since beginning the diet! I have gone from a 42 (10) dress size to a 36 (4)! My cholesterol has gone down from 315 to 180. I am amazed at the results and receive compliments wherever I go.”To learn more about Galit Goldfarb’s work and the Guerrilla Diet and Lifestyle Program, visit the official website.



