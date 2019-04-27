R4G Launches Three Fun Trips to Party in Hawaii for L.A. Couples and Families

Fun for Couples & Families to Party for Good The Perfect Escape from L.A. Please RSVP to Join Next Sponsored Brunch, We Deliver a Personal and Purposeful Service

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund nonprofits saving the environment; and rewarding referrals to executives with all-inclusive Hawaii trips

We deliver a purposeful service; find talented professionals great jobs, generate proceeds for Good, and reward travel to celebrate life...Join us to do it all.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help 'Save Earth'. R4G is rewarding referrals to company executives that enable the staffing agency to make a difference; with fun Hawaii trips to party According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “For those who love to make a difference...and travel join us to do both..., your referrals help us generate proceeds to support good causes. And we reward fun trips to party in Hawaii."Rewarding Hawaii Party Trips in 20201.Escape from L.A. Mid-Summer Celebration; enjoy family trip for 4 to Oahu, Hawaii (flights, 6 Night Hotel Stay at Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club travel in August).2. Halloween in Maui Trip for Two (2 Flights, 4 Nights at Grand Wailea Resort).3. New Years Eve Couple or Family Trip (2 Flights, 5 Night Hotel Stay at Turtle Bay). How to Party for Good in HawaiiAttend a fun sponsored mom brunch in the Valley or on the Westside to participate; email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to RSVP1. Introduce an executive decision maker (CEO, CFO, COO, CIO, or VP of HR) at a company, that you personally know (a family member, friend, neighbor, or your boss) to Recruiting for Good.2 R4G finds the company an employee (after employee completes probation period), and R4G earns a finder's fee that is shared.3 R4G makes a donation to an environmental nonprofit; and rewards a Hawaii Party Trip.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Participate in Recruiting for Good to surprise your family or significant other with a fun trip to party and vacation in Hawaii; or enjoy a trip to escape the kids and have the time of your life."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.