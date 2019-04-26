Holly Meyer Lucas Headlines RAPB + GFLR South Florida Summit

It’s crucial in business to set yourself apart from your competition by providing a value that is indispensable.” — Holly Meyer Lucas, MLRE President

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Davie, FL – April 3, 2019) - Jupiter’s own Holly Meyer Lucas, Founder and President of Meyer Lucas Real Estate ( MLRE ), was a featured panelist at the South Florida Summit hosted by The Realtors® of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale (RAPB + GFLR) on April 3 at the Signature Grand in Davie. Over 500 guests were in attendance as Holly discussed real estate market trends, offered tips of the trade and shared some of her secrets to success. Holly leads an award winning, top producing team of real estate agents and has become a nationally recognized industry leader within the Sports and Entertainment field.Holly joined an all-star panel at the South Florida Summit including Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing star, Josh Flagg, as well as top regional agents, Billy Nash and Tim Elmes. Holly’s unique perspective and background set her apart as she shared some expert advice with fellow industry professionals. She emphasized the importance of “identifying your niche”. As Holly explained, she honed in on her niche by identifying an opportunity in the industry that other professionals were not addressing.Holly stated, “It’s crucial in business to set yourself apart from your competition by providing a value that is indispensable. For me that was showcasing my personal understanding of the nuances that subsist during a real estate transaction when working with prominent sports and entertainment clients”. As the wife of a professional baseball player, Holly experienced firsthand the necessity for a real estate advisor who had an intimate understanding of the important and intricate details of professional athlete relocation. Due to her personal experiences, she is able to offer her clients a full concierge service that makes the entire real estate process seamless. Her success in connecting and flawlessly facilitating her sports & entertainment clients' needs has given Holly the platform to establish her successful real estate company.About Meyer Lucas Real EstateMeyer Lucas Real Estate | Compass is a top real estate company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. Current clientele ranges from first time home buyers to high-net-worth individuals. Founder and President, Holly Meyer Lucas is an award winning, top producing Realtor. She is regarded as an expert in the field of real estate and is often sought out as a thought leader in the Sports and Entertainment real estate arena. Holly Meyer Lucas is known locally and nationally for her work with professional athlete and celebrity clientele and has been featured in various national publications. Learn more about the Meyer Lucas team at www.meyerlucas.com About The RAPB + GFLRRealtors® of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale is the 3rd largest local real estate association in the country. As one unified voice, RAPB + GFLR represents 30,000 Realtors®, 33,000 MLS subscribers, and 5 regional boards across South Florida & the Treasure Coast. For more info, contact communications@rapb.com.###



