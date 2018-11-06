Exclusive Charter Service of Palm Beach and Meyer Lucas Real Estate of Jupiter Announce Strategic Partnership
Exclusive On-Demand Private Jet and Yacht Charter Services.
A prominent Palm Beach private jet company and a leading Jupiter real estate company have developed a partnership to offer clients additional high end services.
ECS and MLRE plan to collaborate on a range of strategic initiatives, including exclusive benefits and joint services offered to both company’s established clientele and new joint ventures yet to be announced. The combination of ECS’s long standing history as a leader in private jet and yacht brokerage services in Palm Beach County and Meyer Lucas’s rapid emergence as an industry leader in Sports and Entertainment real estate will create a network of like-minded clients and seamless handoffs between the two companies, as seasonal and permanent residents travel to and from their Palm Beach area homes, and throughout the country.
“We are thrilled to formally announce our alliance with ECS. Over the past year, ECS has been our go-to private aviation partner, delivering top notch service to our mutual clients and providing utmost value to my team”, said Holly Meyer Lucas, President and founder of Meyer Lucas Real Estate. “This partnership enables my team to extend the services we offer beyond traditional real estate to private jet and yacht charter services, and refer our clients to a company that delivers world class, personalized service and maintains the high level of confidentiality to which our high profile clients are accustomed.”
“It is with great pleasure to finally announce our partnership with Meyer Lucas Real Estate”, said Jason Johnson, CEO and Co-founder of ECS. “For years ECS has worked with exclusive properties and featured destinations such as niche hotels, golf clubs and resorts. This is the first time we are working with a partner that gives our clients the opportunity and the access to unique, sought after properties available for purchase. Our featured destinations become your home, which is very special in my opinion.”
ECS Jets and MLRE’s partnership will include various exclusive benefits to both company’s existing client bases and new services including strategic discounts and VIP reciprocity.
For more information about the strategic partnership and specific offerings of both companies, please email ecsjets@meyerlucas.com or call Joe Damsker (561)631-6645.
ABOUT EXCLUSIVE CHARTER SERVICE INC.
Jason Johnson and Adam Klein founded Exclusive Charter Service, Inc. in 2004 and today they are simply known as “Exclusive”. Originally designed as an on-demand boutique membership program, Exclusive has evolved over the last decade into a full-service Part 135* management firm. Despite the growth, Exclusive has continued to deliver boutique-level service, with dedicated private jet charter advisors providing exceptional customer service and offering a range of programs to meet the demands of more flyers and those seeking luxury charter services. Exclusive offers private jet charter flights worldwide and has offices throughout the United States, including Florida, New York, and Tennessee.
For more information about Exclusive Charter Service, including how to book a private jet, charter a yacht, or join the Exclusive private jet charter flights family, please visit http://www.ecsjets.com or call (561)631-6645.
ABOUT MEYER LUCAS REAL ESTATE
Meyer Lucas Real Estate (“MLRE”) team at Compass is an award winning, top producing real estate company based in Jupiter, Florida and with offices across South Florida and in Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by founder and president, Holly Meyer Lucas, the MLRE team specializes in luxury real estate sales, high end property management, and home design & renovation services. While Holly is recognized locally and nationally for her work with professional athletes and their families, she and her team treat every client like a VIP. In 2018, Holly and her listings were featured across numerous local and national media channels, including Fox Sports, the Sun Sentinel, Yahoo Sports, MarketWatch, Realtor.com, and WPTV.
For more information about Meyer Lucas Real Estate, including how to request a home value estimate and current listings, please visit http://www.meyerlucas.com or call (561)406-5228.
