Scrambler Therapy® - Scientific article with the analysis of 3432 cases of chronic neuropathic and oncological pain

ROME, ITALY, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The scientific journal “Integrative Cancer Therapies” recently published the scientific article titled “Inside the Scrambler Therapy, a non-invasive treatment of chronic neuropathic and cancer pain. From the Gate Control Theory to the active principle of information. “This indexed article studies the effects of Scrambler Therapy® on a total of 3432 cases of chronic neuropathic and oncologic pain. The article examines the Scrambler Therapy® theory, method, technology and bias effects in clinical trials and how to minimize them.This article is especially useful for:- Health care authorities that have to assess the specific and unique characteristics of the device.- Health-care insurance companies considering to add the treatment in the cost exemption programs for patients.- Independent clinical researchers who wish to conduct methodologically correct studies with minimal bias.- Physicians who want to make the best use of Scrambler Therapy®The article can be freely downloaded from: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1534735419845143 About Integrative Cancer TherapiesIntegrative Cancer Therapies (ICT) is a peer-reviewed open access journal accepted into the Science Citation Index, SCOPUS, MEDLINE, and is a member of COPE.About Delta International Service & Logistics (DIS&L)DIS&L is an agency created for the international development of Scrambler Therapy® Technology (international patent), and selecting of medical device distributors in all international area. DIS&L through its law firm is the only company authorized to sign international exclusive agreements, provide maintenance and distributor support for method usage training and other logistics needs.More info: https://www.st-team.eu About Scrambler Therapy® TechnologyScrambler Therapy® scientific research and development technology have been developed in Italy by Professor Giuseppe Marineo, who is the sole owner of its intellectual property rights. The official "Scrambler Therapy"® scientific and clinical information website is at https://www.scramblertherapy.org/english.htm



