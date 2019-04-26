US Air Force, JAPCC & EDA to discuss International Rotary Collaboration at Helicopter Technology CEE 2019

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

In under 4 weeks’ time, Helicopter Technology Central & Eastern Europe is opening its doors to heads of Air Force and Helicopter Programme Managers in Prague.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s less than 4 weeks left until the 5th annual Helicopter Technology Central & Eastern Europe conference takes place in Prague, Czech Republic on 22nd-23rd May.Delegates of the two-day event will benefit from comprehensive briefings on the crucial topics of modernisation and readiness of regional rotary fleets, procurement goals, national security, operations and interoperability, platform and programme upgrades, and more.A key focus of the 2019 conference is the importance of collaboration between nations and allies, including international support from the US, as well as collaboration involving NATO and Eastern European nations. This is vital for improving collective military strength, joint defence and security initiatives, and enhancing interoperability. Key Sessions on International Rotary Collaboration from the US Air Force, JAPCC & EDA:“Maximising US Support in Regional Operations for Increased Interoperability” presented by Colonel Jason Gingrich, Senior Military Advisor to SECDEFREPEUR and USNATO DEFAD, US Air Force.“Enhancing Future Capabilities for the next 35 to 50 years: Developing Future Rotocraft Technologies” presented by Lieutenant Colonel Joefrey Petit, Support RW, JPR, Littoral & Special Air Ops, JAPCC.“EDA Helicopter Programmes – Fostering International Cooperation and Interoperability” presented by Mr Jose Pablo Romera Martin, EDA Project Officer Rotary Wing, European Defence Agency.Previous years’ Helicopter Technology events have been praised by leading defence forces in both Central and Eastern Europe and have hosted more senior heads of Air Force and Helicopter Commands than any other helicopter event in Europe.This year’s event will host an international gathering of senior military and industry speakers and attendees as they share key perspectives on programme updates, training, rotary collaboration, procurement goals and new technologies.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpr , where interested parties can also register.Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe22nd - 23rd May 2019 | Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Bell Helicopter and LeonardoSponsor: GMREAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.