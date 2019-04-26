Terrorist in Sri Lanka Targeted Tamils and Foreign Nationals and Sinhalese Ignored the Warning: Tamils for Trump

If foreign nations or the media had warned about a possible attack on Buddhist Temples, Sri Lankan government would have acted heavily to prevent any attacks.



NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following statements were made by the spokesman for Tamils for Trump after the Easter terrorist attacks on Tamils and their worship places.

The recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka targeted three churches located in heavily Tamil populated areas as well as three very popular hotels where foreign nationals stayed during their vacation or business visits.

Those churches are located in Kochikade, Batticaloa, and Negombo. The terrorists targeted these three churches.

Most Tamils are Hindu, but the majority of Christians in Sri Lanka are Tamil. More than 70% of the bombing victims were Tamils.

According to media sources, there was an early warning about upcoming terrorist attacks given by India and the US to Sri Lankan authorities, especially to President Sirisena. The Information was ignored by the Sri Lankan government.

In contrast, if foreign nations or the media had warned about a possible attack on Buddhist Temples, there is no doubt that the Sri Lankan government would have acted heavily to prevent any attacks.

Sources say the warning was that there will be an attack on Tamils and their Churches, but the Sinhalese authorities of Sri Lanka ignored the warning.

It all shows that Tamils cannot be live safely in a single undivided Sri Lanka. The Tamils don't want to live where safety cannot be assured against any attack by terrorist or the Sinhalese.

The international community, especially the US and EU, should not ignore the Tamils in the name of the UNHRC resolution. Do not let the time run out.

Now is the time to give autonomy to the Tamils so that Tamils can protect themselves in their own homeland in north-east Sri Lanka.



