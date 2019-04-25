Local Drug-Free Ambassador is the Newest Voice for Humanity on the Scientology TV Network

Darren Tessitore answers questions from audience at screening of Scientology TV's Voices for Humanity

Darren is so dedicated to go so far to figure out how to get the materials out. Some people just do a little and give up. It is impressive to see someone so driven.” — Christie Wood,

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday April 24th in the Fort Harrison auditorium, the Foundation for a Drug-Free world (FDFW) hosted a screening of the Voices for Humanity episode which featured FDFW Ambassador Darren Tessitore. There were over 110 guests attendance including, business owners, non-profit representatives and volunteers – all concerned about the damage and loss that drugs have wreaked in communities.

The 30-minute feature ended in a standing ovation for Darren Tessitore who was in the audience along with his 13-year-old daughter Sandra, who also played a part in her father’s drug-free work.

The mesmerizing video showed how Tessitore, recognizing that he couldn’t do it alone, reached out to other like-minded people who have the means of reaching thousands but didn’t the effective tools Tessitore has to educate youth and adults on the truth about drugs. Through the FDFW’s Truth About Drugs booklets, documentary and educators kit, Tessitore has now reached over 3 million people in 13 states across the US.

Christie Wood who is visiting relatives in Clearwater decided to attend the screening as she has been watching the Scientology network at home. She said, “These episodes are so well done. You have to cry when you watch it. You can’t help but hear the hooting and hollering with everyone here in the auditorium and not feel like crying. Darren is so dedicated to go so far to figure out how to get the materials out. Some people just do a little and give up. It is impressive to see someone so driven. The production was very beautifully made.”

After the showing, Darren took up several questions from the crowd to brief them more on the Truth About Drugs campaign and how they can help. There were questions such as, “How do I contact a school about the Truth About Drugs?” Darren answered the questions making it real how it is easy it is to help and get involved and then he gave his email: darrent@drugfreeworld.org.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. It was the founder of the Scientology religious philosophy who said, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.