BPM Microsystems Expands Coverage of US Market— Signs Restronics to Cover Key Territories

National Manufacturer’s Representative Firm Added to Channel First™ Program

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems , the global leader in automated programming systems, has announced a further expansion of BPM’s “ Channel First ” strategy, with a multi-territory contract with the premier national Manufacturer’s Representative company, Restronics , of Mt. Kisco, New York.According to BPM’s Vice President of Global Sales, Don McMahan, “We are very excited to add Restronics to our growing Channel First partner team. The experience they bring as a professional sales organization of more than 39 years is a great fit for the quality and legacy of the BPM programmer family. Restronics brings deep relationships and technical expertise, as well as national marketing capability many “Rep” organizations lack, making for a very strong partnership for both companies.”Restronics will be the exclusive representative for the full product line of BPM’s manual and automated programmers, as well as socket support in California, Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, and Southeast territories.David Leventhal, President of Restonics, goes on to say, "Restronics is a rare national manufacturer’s representative company that provides our customers with ways to improve and optimize productivity. Our experienced sales engineers are accustomed to working closely with engineering personnel, assisting in overcoming production problems, and helping to improve process efficiencies.” He goes on to speak about BPM’s product line, “The BPM product offering is very complimentary with other lines that Restronics brings to our customer base. We are proud to have been appointed by BPM Microsystems to represent them in a number of locations around the country and are looking forward to a successful partnership," says Leventhal.About BPMBPM has delivered more fine-pitch automated programming systems than all their competitors combined, setting the standard in the industry. Their latest advance is the innovative 9th Generation site technology, which are the fastest universal programmers supporting MCUs, FPGA, eMMC, NAND, NOR, Serial Flash memory devices and more. BPM was awarded the 2019 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its WhisperTeach+ solution, only available on BPWin™ software. This marks two years running to win the NPI; WhisperTeach™ won last year for automating the z-height teach. WhisperTeach+ takes it to another level by automating not just the critical z-height, but all the socket locations as well.BPM is ISO 9001:2015 CertifiedAbout RestronicsRestronics is a national Manufacturer’s Representative company built on the basic principles of Integrity and Value. In today's rapidly growing electronics assembly market, integrity and value are crucial to a company's long-term success. The Restronics sales engineers and support teams go the extra mile to provide manufacturers with timely and accurate information. Restronics provides valuable end-customer activity and manages distribution channel relationships.



