Church of Scientology Tampa Receognizes the Valuable Work of Volunteers

Scientology Volunteer Ministers joined the disaster response in Panama City Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 20th of April, 2019, the Church of Scientology Tampa, in Ybor City, reverberated with an important message of hope, help, and volunteering. In their large chapel, the Church held their annual Volunteer Recognition Awards Ceremony. Organized by Scientology Volunteer Ministers, the event recognized dedicated volunteers and groups that have distinguished themselves during the year by providing selfless help to those in need.

Church executive, Adam Broad, served as Master of Ceremonies. He opened the event on behalf of the Volunteer Ministers and presented the awards. All speakers and awardees spoke of how important it is to reach out to others to help in their time of need.

Kirstie Clements (Scientology Volunteer Minister) was awarded for numerous volunteer hours over several weeks of disaster recovery work at Hurricane Florence and Michael in North Carolina and Florida. Tina Young, Executive Director of Project Link received the award for her group’s major efforts in support and advocacy for families in need.

I am the Group Foundation was also recognized for their work in helping Puerto Rican immigrants become more stable after immigrating to America, especially empowering many young women.

“We work with many like-minded groups who care about helping their fellow man,” said Judy Fagerman, Church of Scientology Tampa. “The need out in the community is so great that no single group can handle it alone. We hope that by recognizing those who help, we can encourage even more people to step up and in the work needed to improve community conditions, and better the lives of those who desperately need it.”

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister program, with the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”, was created by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the 1970s. The group came to prominence as a result of their tireless work at 9/11 in 2001. During and since that event, the iconic yellow shirts and tents of the VMs have been onsite at every major disaster around the world. VMs are also active within communities day in and out, helping people cope with the everyday disasters of life, stemming from communication failures, difficulties in raising children, overcoming drug abuse and more.



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers offer free training at www.VolunteerMinisters.org.



