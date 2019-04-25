Local Visitor Gets Inspired at Scientology Information Center

The Scientology Information Center housed in the historic Clearwater building with its gallery of displays, video screens and information panels. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.

This was very interesting and actually very helpful. Everyone L. Ron Hubbard met had a story, and were inspired to pursue their goals.” — Nicholas, local visitor

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 22nd, Nicholas, an aspiring news anchor visited the Scientology Information Center with some “time on his hands” looking for something entertaining to pass the time before heading to his part-time afternoon job. Having visited the Information Center some years back, he had learned some things about Scientology’s beliefs, but he hadn’t learned about the founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard.

The Information Center has a permanent exhibit with panels and interactive audio/visual displays covering a biographical introduction and vignettes, leaders and officials speaking about L. Ron Hubbard’s legacy as a humanitarian and author and interviews with those who knew Mr. Hubbard.

“These individuals were the sailors that served as his crew of the naval ships he captained, they were his next door neighbors, fledgling writers, artists or businessmen he encouraged or those he employed at some of his residences around the world – but most of all, they were his friends,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Center’s Manager. “Mr. Hubbard helped them to work towards their dreams and to carry on. From positive reinforcement, these people persevered and went on to achieve what they were striving for in life.”

Nicholas watched several of the interviews of the everyday people who happened to cross paths with Mr. Hubbard and was amazed by the diversity of people he interacted with from all over the world.

“Wow! This was very interesting and actually very helpful. Everyone L. Ron Hubbard met had a story, and were inspired to pursue their goals,” said Nicholas. “They had to work hard, of course – but they were inspired by the man who wrote Dianetics. And while they were never part of Scientology, his encouragement helped them go reach their goals. That taught me to not give up, no matter what obstacles are in the way.”

To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard’s life and legacy, the Scientology information Center is open daily from 10am-10pm or you can visit www.lronhubbard.tv or www.lronhubbard.org.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.