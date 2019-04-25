Thousands of Children Revel at the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ 27th Annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt

Children make a dash for Easter Eggs at the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology, the event provided safe family fun for nearly 8,000 children and their families.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Easter Sunday, nearly 8,000 children and their families gathered in downtown Clearwater’s Coachman Park for the 27th Annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt, organized by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV). The event featured pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, train rides, human gyroscope and bouncy houses all for a safe and fun-filled family day.

Volunteers began setting up the event at 7:30am on April 21st with the event officially beginning at 11:00 am. The principal attraction, a mad dash for 30,000 Easter eggs strewn about Coachman Park, began at 12:30 pm sharp.

Minutes before the starting time, children gathered in anticipation for the “3…2…1… GO!” announced by Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of CCV. Children ran and grabbed as many eggs as they could in search of the 300 golden Easter eggs that could be redeemed for a stuffed animal at “Bunny Central.”

Ms. Ryan-Anderson said, “This was one of our most amazing Easter Egg Hunts ever! The weather was perfect and the kids had a lot of fun. You can’t ask for a better event than that!”

Over 150 volunteers donated their time to setting up the various tents at the park, sound and A/V, driving the “Bunny Express” train, taking tickets at the inflatable slide and a thousand and one other jobs needed to ensure every child experienced a joyful event.

Before the hunt, an Elvis Presley impersonator took to the stage, singing the late King of Rock’s signature songs, to the delight of those in attendance.

“The Clearwater Community Volunteers strive to improve the lives of children across the Greater Tampa Bay Area.” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote that we should ‘Love and help children’, and that is exactly what we do with the annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park please call (727) 442-2099 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



