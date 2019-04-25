Aspire Systems to launch ITOM 360 at ServiceNow Knowledge19 Conference

Aspire Systems, ServiceNow bronze services partner is launching ITOM 360 - a top-notch ITOM implementation approach at Knowledge19 conference, Las Vegas.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a global technology service provider, announced today it is one of the sponsors of ServiceNow®'s flagship Knowledge19 Conference in Las Vegas. The Knowledge19 conference is scheduled to hit the floors on May 5 to 9 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aspire will be launching ITOM 360 – a Top-notch ITOM Implementation Approach in Booth #622 to help ServiceNow customers achieve ITOps maturity using the platform.Knowledge conferences are once in a year flagship events focused on CIOs, IT Executives and IT professionals to learn, connect, and get inspired by ServiceNow visionaries, customers, and partners. This year it hosts over 18,000 attendees and 130+ hands on labs. Aspire is looking forward to have thought provoking sessions with delegates on how to enable ServiceNow’s ITOM modules to resolve their day to day IT operation challenges.Aspire is sponsoring Knowledge conferences for the fourth consecutive time this year. Though its primary focus is on launching ITOM 360, they are also presenting their key capabilities around PPM, GRC, SecOps, CSM, and HR solutions. ITOM 360 is Aspire’s proven strategic approach they advocate to their customers, it helps organizations meet their end-to-end IT Operations goals spread across different phases - Discovery, Service Mapping, Event Management and Correlation, Orchestration, and Cloud Management.“We are very happy to sponsor Knowledge19 and excited to meet the industry thought leaders in the conference and discuss the challenges and best practices that are shaping up the ITSM, ITOM and ITBM domains. We are also thrilled to launch ITOM 360, our flagship approach to achieve ITOps Maturity. We believe our approach to ServiceNow Implementation will help ServiceNow customers to achieve service-level and business-level maturity to meet today’s Enterprise Service Management needs” said Srinivasan Ramasamy, Vice President - Infrastructure and Application Services, Aspire Systems.Aspire invites attendees to its booth #622 to participate in the launch of ITOM 360 and take away the best practices. Registrations for one on one sessions and demonstrations are open for Knowledge19 attendees online About Aspire Systems:Aspire Systems ( www.aspiresys.com ) is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company nurtures an array of technological services like Software Engineering, Testing/Quality Assurance, Enterprise Integration, Digital Services, and Infrastructure & Application support. The company currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the ninth time in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.Aspire Systems is a global ServiceNow solution provider, it offers consulting, implementation and enhancement of The Now Platform® for Global Enterprises. Aspire's Implementation Maturity Model enable its customers achieve a streamlined practice to manage Enterprise Service Management across the organization using ServiceNow platform. Over the last 10 years, we have been continuously streamlining our approach to implement ServiceNow for our customers. Today, we have shifted from a traditional IT service management delivery approach to a service‑oriented approach that covers the entire IT life cycle in an organization to meet their ITSM, ITOM and ITBM needs.To know more about Aspire Systems, visit the link given below: https://www.aspiresys.com/servicenow-implementation



