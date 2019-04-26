Glassbox and Huntswood Partnering to Develop New Digital Compliance and Conduct Risk Solutions

Managing Digital Conduct Risk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox, the leading enterprise Digital Customer Management solution, has today announced its new strategic partnership with specialist resourcing and consultancy firm, Huntswood. The collaboration will see Huntswood’s expertise in governance, risk and compliance combined with Glassbox’s innovative technology into a new value proposition.With unique big data and analytics capabilities, Glassbox is able to provide detailed insight into how customers interact with a firm’s website or mobile app, offering the ability to record, replay and analyse customer behaviour. By adopting this technology, Huntswood will work with financial services firms to help them better identify the various conduct risks inherent in digital products and enable them to deliver better customer outcomes in future.Matthew Drage, Head of External Engagement, Huntswood, said: “We recognise that, in order to help firms move their digital strategy forwards, it’s important to work with a technology partner that can deliver the necessary capabilities out-of-the box. With Glassbox, we have found an innovative new solution that has already proven itself in high volume, data-sensitive environments.“The system enables us to focus on our clients and how we can help them minimise the risk to their business, while also improving the experience for end consumers.”Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox said: “The challenge many financial services firms face is how to use technology to automatically monitor and analyse all activity, whilst keeping robust records to ensure that enterprises meet all their compliance and regulatory obligations. Huntswood chose Glassbox because of its ease of deployment, low maintenance and agility.“Glassbox is unique in that it delivers ‘One Digital Truth’, enabling all functions across an organisation to work collaboratively in real-time, ensuring that digital services are delivering the right customer outcomes.“We are proud to have been selected by Huntswood as their technology partner in digital customer experience and record and replay.”Businesses operating in the financial industry can find out more in Huntswood and Glassbox’s joint whitepaper ‘Managing Digital Conduct Risk – Ensuring the Delivery of Fair Outcomes’, which explores the regulatory risks surrounding digital products and services, specifically focusing on the issue of digital conduct risk.On 8th May, Glassbox and Huntswood will also be hosting a webinar to discuss digital transformation and conduct risk in the retail banking sector. Much of the content will be relevant to any business model in which ‘digital’ plays a part and will offer valuable insight. If you would like to know more, or register, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1966890/43BB11C9D9869B7158E27429292E73ED?partnerref=Glassbox ABOUT GLASSBOXGlassbox Digital empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics and record-replay capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what customers are doing, but also why they are doing it. Glassbox technology facilitates action that leads to enhanced customer experience, automatic customer journey mapping, instant alerts and improved regulatory compliance. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium-sized to the largest financial services firms.For further information please visit: www.glassboxdigital.com ABOUT HUNTSWOODHuntswood solutions allow firms to transform and operate their businesses more effectively, helping them meet the challenges presented by regulatory change and operational issues. Clients know that Huntswood can deliver innovative, tailored solutions through the right blend of people, processes and technology, all backed up by advisory expertise. Huntswood has built a reputation on continuous improvement and adapting to the changing needs of regulated firms. Ultimately, Huntswood drives better outcomes, for clients and their customers.For further information please visit: www.huntswood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.