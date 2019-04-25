Highly Potent APIs 2019 Conference: Interview with Bayer Pharma

HPAPI 2019 Conference

Interview with HPAPI speaker Dr Ulrich Rüemenapp, Head of Launch Preparation and Coordination at Bayer Pharma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Ulrich Rüemenapp, Head of Launch Preparation and Coordination at Bayer Pharma, will be discussing late stage CMC development and bio-manufacturing for fast track projects at SMi’s 3rd annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference. Ahead of the conference next month, SMi interviewed him where he gave his thoughts on how the industry has progressed and what the future holds for the industry.Ulrich said:“From my point of view the hype in antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) development has fallen compared to five years ago, but there are still definitely exciting and promising new developments in the ADC field. ““ADCs still have much room for development and improve on their chemical payloads. The industry will strive towards higher specificity of these drugs along with the increase in safety for the patients and workers. Additionally, other novel technologies are being developed for ADCs and this segment of the market will likely to continue to see strong growth…”The full interview is available in the Download Centre on the website.Other areas to be discussed include Respiratory APIs: peculiarities of development; CMO outsourcing options and selection, plus the challenges verifying containment performance of a HPAPI OSD facility.Joining Ulrich on Day Two of the conference will be Nigel Saunders, Technical Engineer – SME Containment, GSK; Dr Enrico Bettetini, R&D Technology and Pilot Manager, Teva; Dr Ildikó Ziegler, Distinguished Validation Expert, Gedeon Richter, plus MORE…Sponsors include: BSP Pharmaceuticals | DEC Group | Minakem | PCi Pharma Services | SafeBridge Consultants Inc. | SK Biotek| Solo ContainmentSMi offer unique sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages, tailored to complement your company’s marketing strategy. Contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



