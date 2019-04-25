Foundation for a Drug-Free World Offers Free Educational Materials on Prescription Painkillers

Volunteers from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida chapter distribute Truth About Drugs booklets.

People are dying everyday from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education it makes all our efforts worth it.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) offers a free 23-page small information booklet called “The Truth About Painkillers” and a DVD of real people telling their experiences. Copies of the booklet and DVD are provided at no cost to parents, educators, community leaders, pastors, law enforcement and anyone else who would like to get the information for themselves or to educate others.

Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse there were 47,600 opioid overdose deaths in 2017 in the US, surpassing car accident fatalities for the same time period.

“It is so important to educate our community on the dangers of abusing painkillers,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter. “People are dying everyday from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education it makes all our efforts worth it.”

The Truth About Painkillers information booklet goes over the short term and long term effects of the drug. It also includes information on the history of painkillers, the different names and why they are so addictive.

Anyone who would like more information or get a copy of the Truth about Painkillers information booklet can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, which is open 10 AM to 10 PM everyday, or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



