Realizing Children's Strengths Names New Board Members

NATICK, MA, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --For Immediate Release Contact: Claire Burgess, 339-788-7476Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center Adds Board of Directors MembersNatick, MA., April 24, 2019 -- Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center in Natick recently announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with two new members joining the current five-member board.John Snyder, President of Amplified Insurance Partners in Westwood, is an expert in strategic benefit design, carrier negotiation, alternative funding methods, employee communication options and HR technology solutions. With more than 20 years’ experience in the employee benefits and human resources industries, Mr. Snyder founded and served as president of HCR Group, Inc., an employee benefits and human resources consulting firm. He also worked with UNUM, Sun Life, and HR Logic, a Fidelity Investments owned HR outsourcing company. Mr. Snyder, an alum of Umass Amherst where he earned a B.S. in Business, is a member of the National Health Underwriters, working closely with other industry leaders to stay current in industry developments, and completed the Steinberg leadership program for the Anti-Defamation League. He is involved in outreach programs in his home town of Wellesley, MA., where he lives with his wife and two daughters.“I’m looking forward to contributing my knowledge and resources for the benefit of RCS,” said Snyder. “Its cause and their community’s passion motivate me to assist with building key relationships, raising awareness and developing new sources of funding. I’ll leverage my experience in leadership, consensus building and problem solving to help them achieve their goals.”Kenya Rutland is a passionate and trustworthy consultant who uses his diverse skills and talents to increase confidence, motivation, and performance of others. He has been described as the “Chief Enthusiasm Officer” and is a catalyst for learning and organizational development. Kenya is a persuasive facilitative leader who uses keen business acumen to build commitment and accountability among staff at all levels of any organization.Kenya has spent the last 20 years helping clients to achieve organizational health and clarity, creating diverse and equitable workplace cultures, and helping leaders and teams achieve collective results. His firm supports a global client list and has a reputation and track record of achieving high performance and growth. Mr. Rutland is also a board member for Breakthrough Greater Boston and Billings Forge Community Works, Inc."I am honored to be named to the RCS Board of Directors! I hope to bring the same enthusiasm I use in my consulting practice to create a collaborative board culture that will help RCS increase its outreach and impact. I also hope to help cultivate new relationships, brainstorm and implement fresh ideas, and prioritize goals and strategies," said Rutland. "I look forward to being a part of such an amazing organization with a strong track record for ensuring progress for all children, especially our friends on the autism spectrum."“We are so fortunate to have Mr. Rutland and Mr. Snyder join our board of directors,” said Denise Rizzo-Ranieri, President and Co-Founder. “Both men offer a unique skill set that enhance our already impressive and diverse board. They embody the spirit of dedication to our community.”--Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center is a leading not-for-profit, chapter 766 approved private special educational school that provides the highest quality individualized behavioral and educational services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other developmental disabilities. For over a decade RCS Learning Center has exceeded the standards for teaching students with Autism through the use of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment methodology with an emphasis on Verbal Behavioral Model for teaching communication and language skills. Individualized curriculum, programming, and 1:1 support is tailored to meet the needs of each student that includes specialized vocational program for students 14 years and older. Our highly respected leaders in the field of ABA conduct cutting edge research, present at national and local conferences and provide intensive training for individuals in the field of Behavioral Analytics and ABA. RCS Learning Center is based in Natick, MA and is a 501c3b non-profit. More information is available at www.rcslearning.org # # #



