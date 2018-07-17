RCS LEARNING CENTER RECEIVES $100,000 CUMMINGS FOUNDATION GRANT
Natick, MA., June 26, 2018 – Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center in Natick, MA is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation. RCS is one of 100 local nonprofits selected from 597 applicants for the Cummings Foundation’s “$100k for 100” program.
RCS Learning Center will use the grant to support the hire of a new position and implementation of communication campaign efforts to build awareness and understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). “We are so honored and grateful to receive this generous grant from the Cummings Foundation,” said Denise Rizzo-Ranieri, M.S. Ed., RCS President and Co-founder. “There are key deficits including the lack of high quality ABA-based educational behavioral programs, communication and verbal behavioral supportive programs, vocational programs supporting transition into adulthood, and advocacy and support for the ASD community,” said Rizzo-Ranieri, who is also the Chief of Design and Innovation at RCS. “We look forward to implementing a comprehensive program to further address the needs for these deficits. This grant will be significant in helping us achieve success in filling these voids.”
Rizzo-Ranieri and RCS Development Manager Julie Falcucci will join approximately 300 other guests at a reception at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn to celebrate the grant recipients. With the conclusion of this grant cycle, Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $220 million to Greater Boston nonprofits alone. This year’s diverse group of grant recipients represents a wide variety of causes, including autism education and programs, homelessness prevention and affordable housing, violence prevention, and food insecurity. Most of the grants will be paid over two to five years.
The $100K for 100 program supports nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate Cummings Properties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings of Winchester, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
“We are indebted to the nonprofit organizations like Realizing Children’s Strengths that have a meaningful positive impact on the local communities where our colleagues and clients live and work,” said Joel Swets, Cummings Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are delighted to invest in their important programs and services.”
The complete list of 100 grant is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
About Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center
Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center is a leading not-for-profit, chapter 766 approved private special educational school that provides the highest quality individualized behavioral and educational services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other developmental disabilities. For over a decade RCS Learning Center has exceeded the standards for teaching students with Autism through the use of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment methodology with an emphasis on Verbal Behavioral Model for teaching communication and language skills. Individualized curriculum, programming, and 1:1 support is tailored to meet the needs of each student that includes specialized vocational program for students 14 years and older. Our highly respected leaders in the field of ABA conduct cutting edge research, present at national and local conferences and provide intensive training for individuals in the field of Behavioral Analysis and ABA. RCS Learning Center is based in Natick, MA and is a 501c3b non-profit. More information is available at www.rcslearning.org
About Cummings Foundation
Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, Inc. was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings. The Foundation directly operates its own charitable subsidiaries, including New Horizons retirement communities in Marlborough and Woburn. Bill Cummings released his self-written memoir, “Starting Small and Making It Big: An Entrepreneur’s Journey to Billion-Dollar Philanthropist,” in March 2018. The book may be purchased at cummings.com/book.
