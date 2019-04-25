22nd Seminar in its Executive Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”
A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 22th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.
• How to properly value a business
• What drives valuations higher
• What is the correct transition team
• Correct process steps to sell or buy a business professionally
• Maintain confidentiality with maximum return
The event will be held at the Hilton Meadowlands, East Rutherford on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Lunch will be served).
Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information. More information can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com
About A Neumann & Associates
A Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast. The firm’s competitive fees are based on successfully completing transactions. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates at 732-872-6777.
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
+1 732-872-6777
What separates A Neumann & Associates from competition?
