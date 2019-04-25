There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,487 in the last 365 days.

22nd Seminar in its Executive Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”

A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 22th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.

I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was”
— Philip Forlenza, Attorney
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their next Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”. The event will provide business sellers and investors with in-depth knowledge how to value and properly plan an exit of privately held businesses, or how to invest in such businesses. Topics include:

• How to properly value a business
• What drives valuations higher
• What is the correct transition team
• Correct process steps to sell or buy a business professionally
• Maintain confidentiality with maximum return

The event will be held at the Hilton Meadowlands, East Rutherford on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Lunch will be served).

Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information. More information can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com

About A Neumann & Associates
A Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast. The firm’s competitive fees are based on successfully completing transactions. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates at 732-872-6777.

Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
+1 732-872-6777
