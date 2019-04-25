22nd Seminar in its Executive Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”

A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 22th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.

I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was” — Philip Forlenza, Attorney

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- - A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their next Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”. The event will provide business sellers and investors with in-depth knowledge how to value and properly plan an exit of privately held businesses, or how to invest in such businesses. Topics include:• How to properly value a business• What drives valuations higher• What is the correct transition team• Correct process steps to sell or buy a business professionally• Maintain confidentiality with maximum returnThe event will be held at the Hilton Meadowlands, East Rutherford on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Lunch will be served).Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information. More information can be found at www. TransferMyBusiness .com# # #About A Neumann & AssociatesA Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast. The firm’s competitive fees are based on successfully completing transactions. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates at 732-872-6777.

