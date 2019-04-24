Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team and San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce New Website Launch and Silent Auction Event

Rudy L. Kusuma was awarded multiple recognitions from the local San Gabriel and Los Angeles County community leaders

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a trusted leader in real estate innovation and state-of-the-technology, is proud to announce its collaboration and sponsorship for the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce new website SanGabrielHasIt.com. The new website launch event was held in the city of San Gabriel, California on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

During the event, Rudy L. Kusuma, the CEO and team leader of the team, also held a silent auction charity fundraiser for the attendance to support a local non-profit organization called La Casa de San Gabriel Community Center. La Casa aims to serve the low income families within the San Gabriel area. Their programs and services are designed to uplift families, who are mostly working but unable to climb out of poverty. They primary focus is on early education along with health and wellness issues. Jane Atkins Vasquez and Lisa Gutierrez-Correa, the directors of La Casa, were at the event to receive the donation from Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team.

At the event, Rudy L. Kusuma and the team brought a pallet filled with boxes of school supplies. The team also had a few other goods that were auctioned off and donated to La Casa. The team was able to raise $1,000 through the silent auction and all the proceeds from the auctions were donated to the La Casa organization.

Rudy L. Kusuma also received various awards and recognitions from the Los Angeles County and local San Gabriel community leaders including he City of San Gabriel Mayor Jason Pu, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, California State Senator Susan Rubio, the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor Jeffrey Prang, and the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Holten. The awards given to Kusuma is a way of acknowledging the generous support and incomparable contribution for sponsoring the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce's new social media and marketing tool sangabrielhasit.com.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is known for its expertise and high level of commitment in innovating industry solutions to improve the services to the community. They also use their team system to benefits sellers and buyers in their real estate transactions. They also have the heart to support and give back the the community through their mission and second mile service.

Individuals who are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or want to give referrals of those who are planning to make a move, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or send an email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



