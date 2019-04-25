Plumb Marketing Expands, Acquires 4th Company: DBC Digital

Plumb Marketing Denver, Colorado

The Plumb Marketing family of businesses expands offerings to include additional services, account management, and print production capabilities for business

DENVER , CO , UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumb Marketing announces the acquisition of DBC Digital, a leading print and digital marketing agency located in Denver, CO. Plumb Marketing will acquire the DBC Digital assets, customer contracts, and staff to merge and operate as a single entity. This is the fourth company Plumb Marketing has acquired in the past ten years.

The goal of Plumb Marketing is to provide the highest level of direct marketing solutions to help clients grow and succeed. DBC Digital, founded in 2004, was created to serve the Denver market with marketing solutions designed to help businesses grow to new levels.

"DBC Digital offers an exciting opportunity for our organization to strengthen and expand into additional industries through the Denver metro area and beyond," states Lynndell Epp, CEO, and founder of Plumb Marketing, originally named Mail Masters of Colorado. “We are particularly excited about the additional industry knowledge we will be adding to our team. DBC Digital has done an exceptional job hiring the very best.”

Greg Sherwood, President of DBC Digital, also commented, “We were looking for the perfect company to partner with as we exit the organization. Plumb Marketing exceeded our expectations tremendously. We have shared core values, similar customer service standards and common vision about how to serve the business market with great marketing solutions.”

The addition of DBC Digital to the Plumb Marketing family of businesses expands the offerings to include additional services, account management, and print production capabilities. Specifically, Plumb Marketing will now include new programs specific to industries such as real estate, financial, insurance, and mortgage, including a new video marketing platform for Realtors.

The evolution of Plumb Marketing has just begun. From humble beginnings in the basement of an apartment building to becoming a major political mail house, Plumb Marketing has deep roots in direct mail marketing. The company also operates a large e-commerce fulfillment house from its 25,000 square foot warehouse in Denver, Colorado. The team showcases innovation after listening to their customers needs to create growth for a client's business. To those who say print or direct mail are dying industries, our response is you aren't paying attention. We are reinventing the direct marketing business one political campaign or retail fulfillment contract at a time.

