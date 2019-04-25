Consultant Presenting Three Steps To Becoming a Business Influencer During Networking Event, April 30

Mr. Ganguly has helped small businesses grow and prosper. He brings to clients a wealth of experience acquired over the years solving business problems. His topic is “A Healthy Network = A Healthy Network.”

PERTH AMBOY , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PThe Alameda Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare is hosting a premier networking event on Tuesday, April 30 beginning at 6 p.m. The evening, which includes light refreshments and hors d ’overs, will be held in the Alameda Center at 303 Elm Street in Perth Amboy.The program – Alameda Springs Forward – is a meet-and-greet event for building new relationships and energizing existing ones. Owners of local companies are encouraged to attend as well as executives in healthcare, banking, real estate, hospitality, marketing and many business sectors. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to pre-register at Alameda Springs Forward April Networking Event on the Eventbrite website.Alameda Center’s Director of Community Development Junel Harrell-Hutchinson said, “We are providing a venue for business people to grow their networks. Business Consultant Shoumo Ganguly is our guest speaker, and he is going to share proven concepts for building healthy, professional connections and becoming a business influencer.”Mr. Ganguly is a member of the Board of Directors at the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. He is also a Business Counselor at the Small Business Development Center at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.As the founder and president of Obligent Consulting, Mr. Ganguly has helped small businesses grow and prosper. He brings to clients a wealth of experience acquired over the years solving business problems. His topic is “A Healthy Network = A Healthy Network.”“The value of a business seminar is enhanced when the organizers build in an opportunity to network,” Mr. Ganguly explains. And, he says, the process of developing that relationship cannot be hurried.“A tree takes its own time to grow,” he says. “A forest of trees – your network of relationships – takes even longer. So it makes sense to be strategic in your approach to networking.“Speed networking can get you connected to a large population,” said Mr. Ganguly. “Our session will help you build up influence. Influence has value. You can almost take it to the bank. You have all heard of the phrase ‘influencer marketing’, right? So how do you get there?”To that end, Mr. Ganguly will outline three key elements for reaching that desired outcome:• The strategy behind building up an authentic, trusted network of influence.• Some of the techniques that would make the strategy happen.• The tools to implement the techniques.“By the time you leave,” Ganguly says, “you would be empowered to start building your influencer status by building a healthy, authentic and trusted network.”Ms. Harrell- Hutchinson said the networking evening is designed to serve the Alameda Center’s goal of strengthening its long-term alliance with Perth Amboy’s businesses, professionals and civic leaders.Guests may also R.S.V.P. for the event directly by emailing Ms. Harrell-Hutchinson at JHutchinson@AlamedaCenter.com.About Alameda Center for Rehabilitation & HealthcareAn integral part of the Perth Amboy community for decades, Alameda Center is a community-based facility that serves the area’s diverse skilled nursing and subacute needs with distinction. Its specialized rehab programs are outcome-oriented, with the goal of optimizing each patient’s level of physical function as quickly and safely as possible. Staff works closely with hospitals and other providers to ensure seamless transitions and collaborative care. Also, an on-site Advance Practice Nurse closely monitors residents, as well as lab and x-ray results, and the Center offers physician-directed telemedicine for after-hours management of residents. Alameda Center is affiliated with various nursing schools due to its excellent academic environment. For more information visit the Alameda Center’s website: https://alamedacenter.com



