Philanthropic Crowdfunding Team at KDG Wins Gold Horizon Interactive Award

KDG's UI/UX team won a Gold Horizon Interactive Award

KDG’s work on Drexel University’s 2018 Day of Giving campaign won gold at the Horizon Interactive Awards.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, KDG’s philanthropic crowdfunding team in Allentown, PA received a Horizon Interactive Award for their engaging day of giving platform built exclusively for Drexel University’s 24 Hours of Impact campaign in 2018. The team came away with a gold award, one of only six gold awards given in their category.

“We are thrilled that Drexel has once again been recognized,” says Kalyn Kates, lead UI/UX designer at KDG.

Drexel’s 2018 interactive donor portal was more gamified than ever before. Its building blocks and blueprint theme echoed the school’s renowned engineering and architecture departments. Meanwhile, a secret game opened for certain donors, allowing them to try their hand at some online puzzles. Winners had their donations increased with added gifts made possible by Drexel’s “game-changing” community.

“This is the first time ever that a game’s been built specifically for an online giving campaign,” said Kates. “Donors seemed to really enjoy the new feature. It inspired them to get their friends and family involved, too.”

The campaign marked another outstanding success for the Drexel community. Past campaigns created in partnership with KDG have been recognized with AVA Digital Awards, Communicator Awards, and Case platinum prizes.



