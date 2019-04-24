Eric Karell, Author of Claudia Jennings: An Authorized Biography To Hold Q&A and Book Signing on April 28th At PULP

Event Will Follow Screening Of Jennings’ 1976 Hit Film “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase”

JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Karell, author of Claudia Jennings an Authorized Biography (ISBN 13: 978-1-936168-80-4, Midnight Marquee Press, Inc., November 2018) will be doing a question & answer and book signing on April 28th at 4 PM at Pulp Bookstore, 688 11 Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 following a screening of the 1976 film, “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase” that starred Claudia Jennings. Karell’s book is a full length biography of actress and model Claudia Jennings (real name Mary Eileen Chesterton). Claudia Jennings was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month for November 1969 and also Playmate of the Year for 1970. During the 1970s she was called the “Queen of the B movies.” She tragically died at the age of 29, in 1979 in an automobile accident on the Pacific Coast Highway. In many ways, Jennings paved the way for today’s female television and film stars. “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase” was considered one of Jennings’ premiere films and is an example of early feminism in movies. Karell will discuss both the film and Jennings’ unique career, as well as take questions from the audience.

“I am very excited to be taking part at Pulp’s screening of “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase,” said Eric Karell, author of Claudia Jennings an Authorized Biography. “This film truly highlighted Claudia’s acting ability and has stood the test of time. It is a fun and entertaining movie, that the audience will enjoy and also allow them to appreciate the talent of one of America’s great and sadly forgotten talents, Claudia Jennings.”

“The Great Texas Dynamite Chase” is a fun and humorous film. It is the tale of Cindy Morgan (Claudia Jennings) who after busting out of prison, gets out of her jumpsuit and robs a small Texas bank, with lighted sticks of dynamite. She is assisted by bank teller Ellie-Jo Turner (Jocelyn Jones), who has just been fired for persistent lateness and "total lack of character." Later, Candy picks up Ellie-Jo hitchhiking. The two tightly outfitted women decide to team-up and become a modern-day "Bonnie and Clyde" (or "Bonnie and Bonnie"). They meet Slim (Johnny Crawford of “Rifleman” fame) robbing a convenience store, and take him hostage. Knowing a good gig when he sees one, he makes the dynamite duo a threesome.

The movie “Thelma and Louise” is often compared to “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase” however., the latter is the superior film. Claudia also establishes her credentials as a feminist hero in a riveting performance.

During her life, Claudia Jennings was considered one of the most beautiful and desired women of her period. Her acting career crossed the paths of such stars as David Bowie, Dyan Cannon, Robert Ryan, Jackie Cooper, John Saxon, Larry Linville (Frank Burns on CBS’ MASH), William Conrad, Liv Ullmann, Gene Kelly, and Deborah Raffin in films. On television she had guest roles on such iconic 70’s shows as The Brady Bunch, Cannon, The FBI, Streets of San Francisco, and Ironside. She was a finalist for the role of Wonder Woman that ultimately went to Lynda Carter, and also tried out for Charlie’s Angels. At the time of her death, it appeared that she would be cast in the show, Dynasty. Yet today, she is largely forgotten even though her films have obtained pop culture status.

With the cooperation of her family and friends, Eric Karell seeks to tell the story of Claudia Jennings and her acting and modeling career. Claudia Jennings an Authorized Biography tells the story of this remarkable woman, the good and the bad, and seeks to bring to life for readers this forgotten talent and the tumultuous era she lived in.



