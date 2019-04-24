This hackathon will include services from each of the three organisations. Participants will have 2.5 hours to meet as many of the challenges as possible.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simwood, Cloudonix, and TelcoBridges announce their joint hackathon to be held at CommCon 2019.April 24, 2019 ( Bristol / New York / London / Montreal )Simwood, an infrastructure-based wholesale provider of voice & messaging services in the UK and USA; Cloudonix, the game-changing cloud communications backbone, and TelcoBridges, a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade, high performance, and high-density SBCs; are pleased to announce their joint Secure Mobile Communications Hackathon to be held during CommCon 2019. CommCon 2019, a conference that brings together the VoIP and WebRTC developer communities for a one-of-a-kind event where they share updates about the state-of-the-art in the industry, will be held from July the 7th until the 11th at Latimer Estate, Buckinghamshire, UK.This hackathon will include services from each of the three organisations. Participants will have two and a half hours to meet as many of the challenges as possible.To add an element of surprise (and level the playing field), the challenges will be given out at the start of the hackathon. At the end of the three hours, each team will demonstrate their ideas and accomplishments to a panel of judges who will score each against a number of criteria. Prizes will be awarded on the last day of CommCon as part of the closing ceremony.“It's amazing to see the ideas that supporters of CommCon come up with to give our attendees the best conference experience. CommCon is run by the community for the community and just wouldn't be possible without companies like Simwood, Cloudonix, and TelcoBridges“, said Dan Jenkins, organizer of CommCon.“Simwood was honoured to support CommCon in its first year as Platinum Sponsor, and we’re proud to do so again. The calibre of attendees is very high; just the sort of people who need a stable, secure yet agile carrier like Simwood for their creations. I’m excited to see what they create,” said Simon Woodhead, CEO at Simwood.“We are excited to see what people can build, the problems they can solve, and the innovations they can dream,” said Nir Simionovich, CEO at Cloudonix. “We are looking forward to sponsoring the CommCon happy hour for the second year in a row”.“Participating in a hackathon is a great way to learn new skills, demo new products, and can be quite fun,'' said Alan Percy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at TelcoBridges, Inc. “We are looking forward to seeing new communications innovations come to life at CommCon.”The hackathon team looks forward to seeing you at CommCon 2019.About CommCon:This is CommCon's second year, and it will be held at Latimer Estate just outside of London in the UK. CommCon attendees will learn from some of the leading minds in VoIP and WebRTC. CommCon is very different to any other conference in the Real Time Communications industry as it is a Residential Conference. You pay one price and that includes almost everything you need during the conference.CommCon will be held from July the 7th until the 11th and follow the same format as last year. You'll arrive late on Sunday, have dinner with everyone, enjoy some activities and then a three day with pre planned activities every night. For more information check out https://commcon.xyz CommCon is hosted and organized by Nimble Ape for the Real Time Communications community. More information about Nimble Ape can be found at https://nimblea.pe/ ContactSandra MooneyNimble Ape+44 (0)1303 884813team@commcon.xyzAbout SimwoodFounded by Simon Woodhead in 1996, Simwood is a wholesale carrier specialising in uncompromisingly honest, dynamic, and innovation-driven wholesale IP telephony and messaging. With its wholly-owned infrastructure and presence in multiple data centres across the UK and USA, Simwood has over 22 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge, innovative and secure solutions for VoIP telephony and beyond. Simwood is recognised internationally for its innovation and has invested heavily in research, infrastructure, and technical expertise to provide market-leading technologically advanced carrier service solutions for service providers, and post-service-provider Enterprises. You can find out more by visiting https://simwood.com/ ContactSimon WoodheadSimwood+44 330 122 3000simon.woodhead@simwood.comAbout Cloudonix:Cloudonix® offers top-notch, high-quality voice, text and video communication services that enable apps, enterprises and telecom companies to boost customer retention, ensure privacy, reduce costs and increase revenues. This unique service is configured to suit all communication devices, from phones to connected cars, providing secure and scalable IP-based services for consumers worldwide. Cloudonix delivers maximum communication anywhere, anytime – even in areas with low connectivity. Cloudonix is HIPAA, FCA and GDPR compliant, with a proven track record that spans 10 years and over 10 million users across the globe. More information is available at https://cloudonix.io/ ContactMaor RudickCloudonix+1 805 410 1010maorr@cloudonix.ioAbout TelcoBridges FreeSBCTM:TelcoBridges’ FreeSBC virtual session border controller protects networks from DoS and DDoS attacks while offering outstanding session handling performance. FreeSBC runs on any combination of VMware, KVM/OpenStack, Amazon/AWS and bare metal servers as well as dedicated network devices as part of virtual network function integration. FreeSBC is offered via a “freemium” business model, where the basic FREE-edition can be licensed to end-users at no cost, while the optional PRO-edition adds additional features and live support for a $1/session/year subscription. To date, more than 10 million sessions have been downloaded by hundreds of customers in 91 countries around the globe. To learn more about the FreeSBC offering visit https://freesbc.telcobridges.com Contact:Alan Percy, Senior Director of Product MarketingTelcoBridgesMobile: +1 716-830-5966,apercy@telcobridges.comThe Cloudonix logo, Cloudonix, YouCloud, WeCloud, and Geo Media are trademarks of Cloudonix, Ltd. CommCon and the CommCon logo are trademarks of Nimble Ape Ltd. FreeSBC and the FreeSBC by TelcoBridges logo are trademarks of TelcoBridges Inc. Simwood and the Simwood logo are trademarks of Simwood eSMS Limited, a Simwood Group PLC company.



