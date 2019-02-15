Dan Jenkins awarded ‘Pride of Britain’ at SimCon2

Dan Jenkins was awarded ‘Pride of Britain’ at SimCon2 for conceiving and delivering the highly successful CommCon Conference.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan Jenkins awarded ‘Pride of Britain’ at SimCon2Dan Jenkins was appropriately awarded ‘Pride of Britain’ at SimCon2 for conceiving and delivering the highly successful CommCon Conference.‘This he did from scratch, literally by himself, but with a quintessentially British flavour that created a very memorable experience, particularly for those from abroad - and made us all proud to be British!’ said Simon Woodhead, CEO of Simwood.‘I am extremely humbled that others recognise the effort that went into making the event the best of its kind,’ commented Dan Jenkins, founder at Nimble Ape Ltd and creator of CommCon. ‘My thanks to Simwood for being a true supporter of Open Source Telephony. CommCon was extremely well received and it'll be back this year in July at the DeVere Latimer Estate near Chesham, Buckinghamshire.’‘The SimCon Awards are uniquely designed to recognise the unsung heroes of the open source community and telecommunications industry. There are no prescribed categories and a fundamental rule and difference to other awards is that self-nominations are prohibited!’ explained Simon Woodhead.SimCon2, a non-sales customer event covering a broad base of current industry key topics, was held in Simwood’s Head Office Conference suite in Bristol on the 7th and 8th February. The Simcon Awards were presented by Rachel Riley.Contact: Alister Ross +44 7432 594795 or, +44 330 122 3000 alister.ross@simwood.comSimwood, Simwood House, Cube M4 Business Park, Old Gloucester Road, Bristol BS16 1FX, UKAbout SimwoodFounded by Simon Woodhead in 1996, Simwood is a wholesale carrier specialising in uncompromisingly honest, dynamic and innovation-driven wholesale VoIP telephony.With its own infrastructure and presences in multiple data centres across the UK, and an exciting expansion into the USA, Simwood has over 20 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge, innovative and secure solutions for VoIP telephony and beyond.Simwood is recognised internationally for its innovation in the field of fraud prevention and has invested heavily in research, infrastructure and technical expertise to provide market-leading technologically advanced carrier service solutions.



