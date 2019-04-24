Montana Removes Knife Restrictions

CJ Buck, AKTI President

The American Knife & Tool Institute Was Proud to Work with Legislators and the Governor to Make Montana a Very Friendly Knife State

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) applauds the Montana legislature and Governor Steve Bullock for agreeing to make Montana a very knife friendly state.“While Montana is known for its wide-open spaces and as a paradise for sportsmen, until earlier this month, its knife laws were not in line with the needs of knife users in the outdoors or for many occupational needs,” said CJ Buck, CEO, Buck Knives, and President of the American Knife & Tool Institute, the advocacy nonprofit for the sporting knife and tool industry and knife users.HB 155, signed into law by Governor Bullock, was introduced by Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-33, solved two issues that the American Knife & Tool Institute proposed be addressed in Montana. First, local governments may no longer enact or enforce an ordinance, rule or regulation that restricts or prohibits the use, possession, or sale of any type of knife that is not specifically prohibited by state law. This protects Montanans and those visiting the state from varying laws in different locations. Second, M.C.A. Section 48-8-331 was repealed which limited the carry or use of an automatic knife to one with a blade of less than one and a half (1-1/2) inch.“We’re thrilled that the Montana passed HB 155,” said CJ Buck. “This is another step in the right direction to ensuring all law abiding residents of Montana are protected by the state’s laws, and allowed to carry valuable and very user-friendly automatic knives. We thank Governor Bullock for signing the bill allowing self-reliant Montanans the personal freedom to carry the knives they choose.”The changes made with HB 155 became effective immediately on April 3, 2019.For information on state knife laws visit www.stateknifelaws.com



