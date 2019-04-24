Healthcare Veterans Launch High Quality Hemp CBD Health & Wellness Products Backed by Science

Life with Canna has recently launched Health & Wellness hemp-derived CBD natural products, including CBD drops and CBD salve.

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGHLAND PARK, NJ: Life with Canna has recently launched Health & Wellness hemp-derived CBD natural products on their brand-new website , including CBD drops, which are used under the tongue, and CBD salve for topical use.CBD oil comes from hemp plants, a cousin of marijuana but without the psychoactive effects. The recent passing of the 2018 US Farm Bill now legalizes commercial production of hemp in the USA. It will help to establish tighter controls, like limiting THC content, the psychoactive element, to under 0.3 percent. It will also increase research to help understand the therapeutic properties of CBD and other cannabinoids found in the industrial hemp plant.Founded on over 50 years of combined experience in research and development of healthcare products, Life with Canna’s core mission is to provide expert advice and education about the natural inherent benefits of CBD . In doing so, they offer education and CBD products to help consumers make better informed decisions and live a healthier, fuller life.According to co-founder Merav Krasner, “Consumers are confused. They are presented with many different CBD products from multiple producers. Not all ingredients are created equal, and product labels are often unclear and inaccurate. Our mission is to educate people on the natural health & wellness benefits of CBD and provide our customers with Made in the USA, high-quality plant-based products. We constantly seek knowledge about CBD to share with our customers to help them make educated choices that are best for them. We believe that hemp derived CBD is truly the natural power of well-being.”By pairing science with nature, Life with Canna has created several organic plant-based products leveraging the therapeutic benefits of CBD to address common concerns, such as sleep, stress, anxiety, and pain. Their muscle and joints pain relief salve is formulated with full spectrum CBD and contains menthol and camphor to provide an immediate natural cooling sensation that soothes muscles and eases pain in just a couple of applications per day. The salve is available in two strengths: 250 mg and 500 mg of full spectrum CBD.Life with Canna also offers CBD oil drops containing 500 milligrams of full spectrum CBD with a gentle mint flavor. According to Merav Krasner, “Anecdotally, we know that customers use our products primarily to help relieve pain, improve their sleep quality and help with their stress and anxiety issues."With people and their quality of life in mind, Life with Canna carefully chooses its products, sourcing ingredients only from selected manufacturing facilities in the USA. Life with Canna products only contain eco-friendly, organic plant based natural ingredients that are not tested on animals.“Our CBD is extracted from federally legal hemp plants in the USA. All of our Hemp CBD products contain a value of 0.3% or less THC,” says Krasner.Consumers can rest assured that all of Life with Canna’s manufacturers follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and test all products in certified laboratories.To learn more about Life with Canna Hemp CBD Health & Wellness products, visit their website today.



