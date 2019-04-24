Omni-Channel POS Software Cegid now Offered by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology, has recently been certified to sell and support the Cegid Retail POS offering.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions, has recently been certified to sell and support the Cegid Retail POS offering. The Cegid business, omni-channel POS platform solution is used by regional, national and international clients with multiple locations in sectors that include: fashion, jewelry, gifts, footwear, professional sports, and more. Benefits of Cegid for LPA clients include: an outstanding omni-channel shopping experience and top-tier analytics.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “We are very enthusiastic about being selected as one of the founding members of a point of sale dealer consortium that will sell and support this world renowned retail product in the U.S. It is our intent to expand the number of retailers that we serve and to continue to increase our services for our clients. Cegid is a highly respected company with a loyal client base that includes some of the largest, most recognizable high-end retailers in the world. This will allow us to expand our offerings to clients; from both a features and geographic perspective.”

Developed in collaboration with sales associates, the Cegid product, called Shopping, is: intuitive, ergonomic, and customizable; available on both fixed and mobile POS devices; and functional on-premises or in the cloud via an SaaS subscription model.

Omni-channel inventory ensures that customers never find conflicting information or make a store visit that leaves them empty-handed and disappointed. An item that is ordered or purchased in any channel is immediately removed from available inventory across the channel. Cegid further enables and supports this omni-channel retail experience by allowing:

• Customers to shop the store’s website and have it shipped to store

• Customers to use the store’s app to indicate whether the items are in-store; the customer can then reserve them and buy on arrival

• An associate to let the customer know that another store has stock and notify that location to reserve, pick, pack and/or ship

• The customer to shop the store and have an associate send browsed items to the customer’s online account

• The associate to find and order online any items that are out-of-stock in store

The Cegid Shopping platform allows retailers to provide all omni-channel customer services in-store. Features include:

• Connected services: e-reservation, click and collect, increased assortment, omni-channel order taking, etc.

• Cataloging: retailers can display stock status in stores, warehouses and networks in real-time, and access an extensive digital catalog.

• Clienteling: provides retailers with a 360-degree view of their customers’ shopping journey (offline-online-social), purchase history, and RFM (recency, frequency, and monetary value) score.

LPA Retail System’s experienced support team, backed by the company’s service guarantee “A friendly service professional in less than 10 minutes”, is certified for a number of platforms, including Cegid.

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. News Room, visit: http://lparetail.com/media_center . For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



