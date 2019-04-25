Customers recognized for outstanding performance with TraceGains technology

TGCon 2019 Awards

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, today announced the winners and finalists of the TGCon 2019 awards. The annual awards recognize top TraceGains customers who have demonstrated excellent use of TraceGains solutions and leadership in the TraceGains community. The company celebrated the award winners and finalists during its annual user conference at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Denver.

This year, TraceGains acknowledged customers in four categories recognizing each attribute that leads to optimal success with TraceGains solutions. TraceGains honored the award winners during a ceremony at the close of the conference.

“It’s an honor to recognize the 2019 TGCon award winners and finalists, which represent the best and most engaged members of our community,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “These companies are taking the right steps to maximize their investment in TraceGains. Congratulations to each winner and finalist.”

TGCon 2019 Award Winners

Collaboration Award: KanPak, LLC

The Team Collaboration Award went to Andi Gillett, Darren Blackburn, and Carolyn Kuntz from KanPak. A TraceGains customer since 2014, the company uses TraceGains Supplier Management and Supplier Compliance solutions to collaborate across purchasing, quality, and regulatory departments and between plants to track and manage supplier performance. KanPak shares performance data directly with suppliers via custom supplier scorecards to provide insight into strengths and areas for improvement. The cloud-based system allows internal and external stakeholders to access it with any web browser. The shared access and real-time data has improved collaboration and processes not only across departments, but with suppliers, and other KanPak divisions as well.

Leadership Award: Sensient Flavors LLC

The Leadership Award went to Sarah Frevert and Penny Marsh from Sensient Flavors LLC. Sarah and Penny go above and beyond with their TraceGains engagement and demonstrate leadership in many areas. Sensient has a global, multi-location implementation of TraceGains Supplier Management. Sarah led the effort to onboard Sensient’s global suppliers onto TraceGains Network, leveraging the automation and digitization that TraceGains provides. Penny spawned a focus group for the flavors industry that’s driving improvements to the TraceGains Standard Online Forms that benefit the flavor supply chain. In addition, Penny and her Sensient colleagues have been the leaders in integrating TraceGains with PLM systems.

TraceGains Power User Award: John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

The Power User Award went to James Chu and Tammy Akers from John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. James and Tammy are TraceGains’ trailblazers. They embrace new products and features and leverage the technology to uncover creative ways to solve business challenges. As active members of the TraceGains customer community, they help shape the product roadmap by providing excellent feedback. The two are clear on TraceGains vision, using the products to establish risk visibility into their supply chain to gain the insight they need to take control of supplier relationships. James built best practices in leveraging TraceGains for Foreign Supplier Verification Programs. James and Tammy also implemented best practices for risk assessment developing solid scorecard practices that incorporate food safety consequences, environmental factors, and growing seasons, among other things.

TraceGains Network Award Winner No. 1: Grain Millers Inc.

The first of two TraceGains Network Awards went to Diane Sundquist from Grain Millers Inc. Diane not only has the desire to learn everything there is to know about TraceGains Network, she also provides input that helps shape the future direction of the platform. It was Diane’s idea to invite suppliers to TGCon 2018, which worked out so well that suppliers returned this year. In fact, the Supplier & Customer Panel discussion ranked as one of the highest-rated sessions of last year’s event. Grain Millers’ TraceGains Network statistics are impressive thanks to Diane’s efforts, with 100 percent of requests receiving a connection, 52 customers, 89 locations, and more than 300 item connections. To date, the company has provided more than 13,500 documents to their customers within TraceGains Network.

TraceGains Network Award Winner No. 2: Packaging Corp. of America

Dean Buckner from Packaging Corp. of America earned the second TraceGains Network Award. The company quickly became TraceGains customers once they realized the benefit of TraceGains Network. Dean heavily promotes the benefits of the network to others in the industry, contributing to its growth. Because of Dean’s tireless efforts, Packing Corp. of America boasts impressive TraceGains Network statistics with 5,000 documents shared, 34 customers, 63 locations, and 1,718 item connections.

TGCon 2019 Award Categories and Finalists

TraceGains Collaboration Award – Recognizes companies that have used TraceGains solutions to drive collaboration across departments or with external stakeholders.

• Bar Bakers LLC

• KanPak LLC

• URM Stores Inc.

TraceGains Leadership Award – Recognizes companies that are the most engaged with TraceGains solutions overall and have incorporated the technology into the company culture.

• Bimbo Bakeries USA

• Request Foods Inc.

• Sensient Flavors LLC

TraceGains Power User Award – Recognizes companies that have demonstrated advanced use of TraceGains solutions and continually seek out innovative ways to use the software.

• John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

• Pinnacle Foods Group LLC

• Sugar Creek Packing Co.

• WinCo Foods LLC

TraceGains Network Award – Recognizes companies that exhibit high usage levels with TraceGains Network based on number of connections, items uploaded, and overall engagement.

• Bay State Milling Co.

• Grain Millers Inc.

• J. Rettenmaier USA LP

• Packaging Corp. of America

About TGCon

TGCon provides the TraceGains’ customer and supplier community with access to industry experts, certification training, and the latest information regarding specific TraceGains solutions designed to help consumer-packaged goods companies and suppliers succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering products, business processes, and strategy, TGCon allows attendees to expand their network.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management and new product development solutions for the consumer-packaged goods industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding additional resources.



