John D. Etchemendy Joins the NCJFCJ as Family Violence and Domestic Relations Program Director

RENO, NV, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges NCJFCJ ) is proud to announce John D. Etchemendy as program director for their Family Violence and Domestic Relations program.Etchemendy is a veteran and fourth generation northern Nevadan with a reputation and experience as a passionate advocate for domestic and sexual violence victims. He has more than 20 years of experience working in domestic and international nonprofits/non-governmental organizations, emergency response, and education.“I am committed to working with the NCJFCJ team, board, membership, and our national partners to address family violence and domestic relations issues facing our courts,” said Etchemendy. “It is an honor to help lead the important efforts of the NCJFCJ to enhance judicial skills to promote safety and improve outcomes for victims of violence in the judicial system.”Recently, Etchemendy served as the executive director of a grassroots nonprofit committed to ending the cycles of domestic and sexual violence in Reno, Nev. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Conflict Transformation with a focus in Conflict and Development and a bachelor’s degree in Management. He is a certified domestic violence advocate, sexual assault response team member, and mediator."It is exciting to add John to our team with his extensive knowledge and advocacy background in family violence and victim safety," said Joey Orduna Hastings, NCJFCJ chief executive officer. “John joins our renowned and established Family Violence and Domestic Relations department and we are looking forward to leveraging his experience in the field to educate judicial officers, court professionals and law enforcement in best practices relating to the complex issues of domestic violence.”The Family Violence and Domestic Relations program of the NCJFCJ began in 1987 when the Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice, first awarded a project aimed at coordinating civil and criminal court responses to domestic violence, particularly with respect to children. For more than 30 years, the goal of the Family Violence and Domestic Relations program seeks to increase the capacity of communities, courts, judges, and related professionals to enhance victim safety and offender accountability through training, technical assistance and policy development. Etchemendy joins the other Family Violence and Domestic Relations program directors, Amy Pincolini-Ford, JD and Eryn Jane Branch, MA, to lead the department of more than 25 experts across the country.About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.



