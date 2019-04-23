Secure Channels Launches Desktop Encryption Utility ZIPcrypt™ featuring XOTIC™ extreme encryption technology and all-new “dialable” cipher-strength

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Channels Inc., a provider of innovative security solutions, announced today the launch of ZIPcrypt™, an easy-to-use desktop utility that encrypts and decrypts files or folders with a simple right-click.

The ZIPcrypt™ application (utility) is designed for simplicity and to be immediately familiar to those who already use WinZip, WinRAR, or other shell-integrated compression utilities. ZIPcrypt™ presents the option to perform encryption using the widely popular AES-256 standard, as well as the more powerful, ground-breaking new encryption technology known as XOTIC™.

The XOTIC™ encryption format allows for unprecedented direct control over encryption strength using a simple “dial” feature that resembles a stereo volume control knob. XOTIC™ encryption strength ranges from 512 bits of security (known as “post-quantum” strength), all the way up to an eye-popping 131,072 bit, which can only be described as “archive strength”.

ZIPcrypt™ follows the popular “Freemium” model, making it always free to use for basic file and folder ZIP compression with encryption. Users can also opt-in to engage a free-trial of SCIFCOM™[1]. Enabling SCIFCOM™ fully unlocks the potential of ZIPcrypt™, allowing for maximum encryption dial-settings and direct inline integration of the SCIFCOM™ online file-sharing service. The file-sharing feature includes the ability to directly send jumbo sized (extra-large) files securely over the internet via SCIFCOM.

SCIFCOM™ file-sharing utilizes the powerful SCIFCOM™ (as-a-service) website and robust cloud storage options to transmit files anywhere on earth. Recipients of encrypted files receive a link via email whereby encrypted data can be downloaded from the cloud, and encryption keys are handled separately and securely by SCIFCOM.

The minimal and elegant design of ZIPcrypt™ along with robust features for sharing files remotely presents an attractive and powerful alternative to DropBox.com. ZIPcrypt™ combines the ability to securely encrypt, store, and send data with ease.

(For a full list of SCIFCOM features, please visit http://beta.scifcom.com)



"Encryption is difficult and expensive, so it's not utilized by very many organizations," said Richard Blech, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Channels Inc. "With ZIPcrypt™ we built a minimalistic yet powerful utility that's exceedingly simple to use and provides users with important capabilities for their own security. These include local file and folder encryption (with ZIP compression) and send-a-file using the online SCIFCOM encryption as-a-service platform. We're excited to offer our first encryption-as-a-service platform and expect rapid adoption due to our combined ease of use and the benefits of encrypted protection. "

ZIPcrypt™ solves one of the most troublesome problems in the world today; the ability to send files safely while still remaining extremely simple to use. "We wanted to create something weightless that won't impact the user experience," said Michael Feinberg, Chief Information Officer of Secure Channels Inc.

To download ZIPcrypt™, please visit our page below.

https://securechannels.com/zipcrypt/

For other download options, please see the following sites:

SourceForge: https://sourceforge.net/projects/zipcrypt/

Softpedia: https://www.softpedia.com/get/Security/Encrypting/ZIPcrypt.shtml

Tucows: http://www.tucows.com/preview/1607623

For more information about Secure Channels' solutions, visit www.securechannels.com.

About Secure Channels Inc.

Secure Channels Inc. offers innovative, agile security solutions designed to seamlessly integrate with organizations' existing solutions. Agnostic by nature, solutions customize to user environments without compromising protection. Our mission is to help organizations make the most of their active security tools used for authentication and data protection, while providing a cost and performance effective solution to address the ever-increasing security challenges organizations face today. For more information, visit www.securechannels.com.



