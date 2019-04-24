TraceGains 2019 User Conference TGCon Kicks Off Today, Here's What’s Happening

We’ve spent 10 years working with CPG companies to transform the supply chain and this week, I’m excited to share our vision to help customers transform and accelerate new product development.” — TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, kicked off its 6th annual user conference, TGCon today to a sold-out audience in Denver.

This year marks the debut of TraceGains Certifications, an expanded training curriculum tailored to job function and level of expertise. Customers will receive an exclusive preview of new products and enhancements in development for 2020 and beyond and will be given the opportunity to provide feedback. The TraceGains customer success team is joined by other subject matter experts to deliver learning sessions and individual coaching.

In addition to education, there are plenty of networking opportunities, and social activities such as the Rockies baseball game and a TG Trivia Night with proceeds going to Food for Thought-Denver, a local organization that helps feed schoolchildren in the metro area.

“There’s no doubt we have the most engaged and loyal customers in the industry,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “We’re coming off a record first quarter with 20 new companies joining our community and the second quarter is showing no signs of slowing down. We’ve spent 10 years working with CPG companies to transform the supply chain and this week, I’m excited to share our vision to help customers transform and accelerate new product development.”

“The theme for this year's conference is "Plug In. Go Faster.” said Annie Wissner Vice President of Marketing at TraceGains. “It highlights how our network accelerates business. When customers log into TraceGains for the first time, 70% of their suppliers on average are already in the network, and with the click of a button they can connect. At TGCon, TraceGains Network comes to life with suppliers and customers collaborating to solve real-word supply chain and product development challenges.”

About TGCon

TGCon provides TraceGains’ customer and supplier community with access to industry experts, certification training, and the latest information regarding specific TraceGains solutions designed to help consumer-packaged goods customers and suppliers succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering products, business processes, and strategy, TGCon is an ideal setting for attendees to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from TraceGains.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management and new product development solutions for the consumer-packaged goods industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources.



